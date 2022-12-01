“If he could camp all summer long, he would. I never thought he would succumb to a tragic hiking accident,” said Lucas Dudden’s brother Levi Dudden.
When looking through Lucas Dudden’s Facebook page, it is clear that he was an avid photographer. A group of photos he posted to Facebook Oct. 9 had a comment from him that said, “It’s pretty spectacular up here with the fall colors set with the north shore scenery.”
Someone commented on a photo Lucas had posted of Jay Cooke State Park on Oct. 22, “You take such amazing pics!!! Hope all is well bro.” Lucas’ response was also his final Facebook comment, “Thanks brother. All is well, just trying to figure this thing we call life. Take care brother.”
Lucas, 38, left his home in Carlton Oct. 25, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and was reported missing Oct. 31 after family members had not heard from him. His vehicle and belongings were subsequently found in McGregor near Rat Lake in Aitkin County. On Nov. 11, his body was recovered from Rat Lake, which was confirmed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office Nov. 14.
“There is no reason to believe that there was any foul play involved,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida. “When we found the body and the details that led us to the body, there was no trauma (observed). I have zero reason to believe that there was any foul play involved.
“The primary cause of death is fresh water drowning and emergent hypothermia was definitely a factor in that situation,” explained Guida. “His vehicle was found on a snowmobile trail basically; we call it the Rat Lake Trail,” continued Guida. “It (Lucas’ vehicle) was out on the end of a big curve.
“We believe that he walked to the shoreline, walked back and forth a few times, spent some time out there and ultimately fell into the water. It was a floating bog, the area of shoreline is a large area between the woods and the open water is probably 75 to 100 yards wide. He appears to have walked across that to get out to the water’s edge,” explained Guida. “His private Facebook page indicated that he really liked being by water, he had lots of pictures of water, he was a very good photographer. We believe that he was out there taking pictures of water. We believe he fell in, got in trouble and he couldn’t get back on land or maybe he was confused. We found him about 75 to 100 yards from shore.”
After authorities located his truck, they started their search outward from there. “We did have people searching the water right away, on or about the sixth day of the search we found the water bottle. When we found that and verified that it was his, it changed his last known location from where the vehicle was to where we found the water bottle. We searched the water’s edge and the swamp edge all around there for a couple days.” Thick cattails and eight-foot high phragmites grass made for a difficult search area. Lucas’ phone was not recovered.
Guida said there were many volunteers and search and rescue people assisting with the recovery and search, including: the Aitkin and Carlton County Sheriffs’ Offices, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, the Aitkin County Search and Rescue unit, Christian Aid Ministries-Search and Rescue, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ enforcement division, the Minnesota State Patrol, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Tribal Police Department.
Cadaver dogs, trained to pick up the scent of human remains, were also used in the search.
“When I describe a search and rescue process, it’s like looking at a giant piece of map and we start “sweeping” and we have to cover that whole garage floor and pick up all that dirt. Literally from one corner to the other it has to be done until we find that person. We “swept” a lot of ground in those two weeks,” said Guida.
Levi said, “He has a 13-year old kid he loved and was going to go see him and get closer to him. He was a loving guy who loved the outdoors and being around his family.”
