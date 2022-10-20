Vineland Native American Chapel welcomes new pastor
Les Parr was given a dream some years ago. In it was a small church in the woods where he was seated inside at a table. In the dream, he knew the church was not one he established on his own, as there were elders and leaders already in place, but he was the pastor.
Parr recounted this dream as he sat at the table inside Vineland Native American Chapel, current Pastor Joe Boeringa seated next to him, the building itself situated with woods behind and to the side of it. The building, where it’s located now, was built in 2017, but the history of the chapel extends to 1923, when the chapel was located near the fur post in Vineland.
Boeringa said the chapel was founded by the Christian Missionary Alliance, the denomination it still is associated with. The original building, though small, had living quarters attached, where two women lived and served the area. He said they would have milk and cookies for the children and helped them with homework. In January, the chapel will celebrate 100 years of serving the area. With that celebration, Pastor Parr will be officially installed as the head pastor.
That installation is especially meaningful, as Parr himself is Ojibwe, and his father’s family has roots in the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
Parr grew up mostly on the east coast in foster homes, though, he said, only visiting family along the shore of Mille Lacs Lake. He said the area was “economically different” before the casino was built; he doesn’t recall any memory of Vineland Native American Chapel, he said. For Parr’s father, God was not yet on his radar. He had nothing to do with the church. Parr added his father has since come to Christian faith.
But at 10 years old, God spoke to Parr’s “heart need,” he said. While he had heard about the gospel as early as age two, and the foster families he spent time with were all “born-again families,” where, remarkably, he “grew up seeing the love of God in those places,” admittedly an “odd place to see it,” the gospel wasn’t personal to him.
He still remembers his camp counselor’s name – Steve Simons. Parr spent part of his summer at a Christian camp. There, he was struck with God saying, “I will never leave, I will never forsake you.” His heart was opened to the gospel. “I felt like I had been woken up,” he recalled. His problems and struggles didn’t change, he said, but now he had someone with him. His faith became his center – it changed him and his destiny.
Just over 10 years after Parr’s encounter with God, he felt a tugging on his heart. He knew he would pastor a church someday. He didn’t know when or where, and he knew he had some growing to do before it would come to fruition. “When God speaks, sometimes it’s not for now.”
With his newfound faith, Parr did some reckoning with how his own people, the Ojibwe, and other tribes and nations equated Jesus with losing their identity. Often in the name of Christianity, atrocities were committed against his people, through boarding schools and land grabs. “People think of Jesus taking away our identity,” Parr said. Native Americans would be coerced into so-called conversion, stripping them of their language, culture, way of living and dress. But Parr does not see Jesus like that – Jesus revitalized his whole being, his whole self.
At age 28, he met and married his wife, Yvonne. While attending Elim Bible Institute in Rochester, New York, they felt like God was preparing them to minister with a rural church. But again, plans were put up on the shelf.
More immediately, they felt a calling to minister in Africa, specifically Rwanda. Parr said he didn’t understand – why would God take him away from the need he saw among his own people? He knew the Ojibwe, and Native Americans broadly, had been “mis-reached.” Yet in the people of Rwanda, he found parallels between their stories and his own. A country that underwent colonialism and genocide, a place where they still grapple with the enduring ramifications.
The Parrs formed their own mission group, A Voice for Rwanda, which focused on facilitating healing and growth for the whole person through counseling and education and more. They made the move in 2002. There, they built relationships with those involved “on both sides” of the genocide. They spearheaded “Remember Me Homes,” which were transitional homes for those who aged out of orphanages but needed more help getting ready for adult living. Though the Parrs have no biological children, they’ve raised many children – at one point, their home was filled with 11. While Parr saw similarities between the Rwandan people and his own Ojibwe, especially in the way they relate to authority, he felt that God was maturing him, breaking and rebreaking and growing.
After over 10 years in Rwanda, Parr said the “Lord led us back” – back to Minnesota, to Mokahum Ministry Center, a program from Oak Hills Christian College, on the Leech Lake Reservation. The Parrs left Rwanda in August 2019, though Yvonne returned to Rwanda for a time. They are in the process of trying to adopt three children, each of whom have spent most of their lives with the Parrs.
At Mokahum, Parr worked as the student life and food service director and got to day-to-day life with the students. There was one day a group was fixing up an office, when Yvonne plugged in an answering machine. Messages began playing, one of which was from Pastor Joe Boeringa of Vineland Native American Chapel, looking for a speaker for one Sunday.
Parr said he didn’t know anything about the church. For all the times he had visited, it never came up.
Boeringa said the chapel makes it a policy to bring in at least one Native American speaker a quarter. The new building erected in 2017 is also a testament to the chapel’s work to make it an inclusive place – its colors reflect Ojibwe art, and Native congregants have contributed to details throughout the building, like wooden planks in the sanctuary etched by wood burning and signs with the Ojibwe language.
For the past 10 years that Joe and his wife, Eunice, have been at the chapel, they have “been praying for a Native pastor,” Boeringa said. The fact that Parr is Ojibwe and has roots from this very area is “better than our expectations.”
Parr came to speak that quarter after he and his wife heard the message on the answering machine. Small, rural churches are often looking for pastors. While working at Mokahum, he often spoke at various churches and had been asked to fill full-time positions, but he felt “cemented at Mokahum.”
After the speaking engagement, the Parrs joined the Boeringas at their home. As Joe and Les sat on the front porch, Joe, half-jokingly, said to Les, “You just could be my replacement.”
Parr said something clicked in him. He knew this was the church for him. A place he could reach his brother, his people, just as God put in his heart all those years ago.
The Parrs began by commuting from Leech Lake each weekend and have been involved with the youth ministry – something that hadn’t been around at Vineland for a few years. In late 2020, the Parrs made the move to Onamia.
Parr was originally licensed and ordained in 2005 and recently completed his licensing with the Christian Missionary Alliance (CMA). Within the last six months, three Native American men have been licensed with CMA. Parr also shared that there are 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States, and out of that number, less than 5% have been reached for Christ.
Right now, Vineland Native American Chapel is the only evangelical church on the reservation. Parr said he recognizes so many hardships on the reservation, like anywhere else, but the “problems are on steroids.” Issues of truancy, strains in the foster system, opioids, abuse of all kinds – “that’s a big responsibility” to address, especially as he sees many reasons for that, including spiritual ones.
Parr is looking forward to continuing the work of the chapel and being “a vital part of the community.” Though the church is not part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, “we’re all in one community,” and can work together when they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.