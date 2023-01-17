Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect many children and adults each year. Aside from being painful, infections can lead to hearing problems and various other complications if left untreated. As such, it’s important to receive the proper diagnosis and medical care. The following guide provides an overview of what you should know about middle ear infections. 

A middle ear infection is when the space behind the ear drum becomes inflamed due to fluid buildup. The middle ear is where the delicate bones are located that transmit sound vibrations to help with hearing. Ear infections can be acute, which happen suddenly, or chronic, meaning the inflammation stays for long periods of time or repeatedly comes back.

