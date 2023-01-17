Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect many children and adults each year. Aside from being painful, infections can lead to hearing problems and various other complications if left untreated. As such, it’s important to receive the proper diagnosis and medical care. The following guide provides an overview of what you should know about middle ear infections.
A middle ear infection is when the space behind the ear drum becomes inflamed due to fluid buildup. The middle ear is where the delicate bones are located that transmit sound vibrations to help with hearing. Ear infections can be acute, which happen suddenly, or chronic, meaning the inflammation stays for long periods of time or repeatedly comes back.
Generally, middle ear infections develop after the patient has had a cold, sore throat, or another respiratory issue. The virus or bacteria will move into the middle ear space through the eustachian tubes (a canal connecting the back of the throat to the middle ear), trapping fluid behind the eardrum. Children tend to get more ear infections than adults because their eustachian tubes are smaller and narrower, making it more difficult for excess fluid to drain out.
Middle ear infections can cause mild to severe ear pain, fever, and a feeling of fullness in the ear. Patients may also experience a decreased appetite, fluid draining from the ear, an off-balance sensation, and trouble hearing. Often, younger children will pull at their ears out of discomfort.
Treatment will depend on several factors, such as the severity of the infection, the age of the patient, and if it’s a recurring problem. Because ear infections often clear up on their own, treatment may begin with managing pain and monitoring the problem. Sometimes, antibiotics are used to clear the infection when bacteria are found. Some people are prone to having multiple ear infections, in this case, it may be recommended to have tubes inserted in the eardrum to let more air into the ear and allow fluid to drain.
When symptoms last more than a day, discharge is present, or the pain is extreme, it’s best to see your medical provider. Mille Lacs Health System has Family Medicine Clinics in Onamia, Isle, Hillman, Garrison, and Milaca. If things progress quickly or at odd hours, our Onamia campus offers Urgent Care, open seven days a week 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., or the Emergency Department available 24/7.
