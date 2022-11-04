robb_kathy_2020.jpg

It started out great, I was nervous because I had never really had a boyfriend before.

I met my first husband when I was 17 years old. It was all somewhat of a blur for me. We went from hanging out together to being in a full blown relationship, a couple. He had a temper but really only ever yelled at me once in a great while. I observed a lot of physical fighting between him and others in the area though. He liked me, he was mostly nice to me.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.