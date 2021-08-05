Shawn Martz, an Aitkin man, has always lived by the Golden Rule and has had a hard work ethic all his life, an ethic that he used recently to share a life lesson with a local boy.
Last week, a neighbor of Martz’s called him asking if he had a bicycle part. Martz, being a local welder for all things around Mille Lacs from docks to Ice Castles, was the man to call. A local boy’s bike broke down and needed something to get him from his home to his work, which were four miles apart.
“I am kind of the ‘fix it’ guy in the neighborhood,” said Martz. “He needed someone to help him fix his bike, and I heard he was a good kid.”
Martz told the neighbor to have the youth call him and thought to himself, “Well, I’ll just give him a bike.” But then another thought occurred.
After the boy, who is 14 years old, called Martz, Martz told him that he would pick up his old bike where it was broken down and that they would “figure something out.”
Martz arrived to pick up the broken down bike and saw that it was about 30 years old and looked beyond repair. He stopped at the youth’s home and said to the boy, “Tell your mom that you’re going to jump in my truck, and we’ll head to my place to take a look at something.”
So the pair drove to Martz’s home where he showed the youth Martz’s own new mountain bike. “I showed him how to use the bike, how to use the gears, and he rode it up and down the driveway,” recalled Martz.
Though Martz himself used the bike for workouts a couple times per week, he was willing to part with it. But rather than give it to the boy outright, he offered to sell the bike that was worth over $250 to the boy for $100 in payments of $20 that would come out of the boy’s paycheck every two weeks.
“I’ll do something for you, but you have to show some responsibility as well,” said Martz to the youth. Then Martz showed the boy his hot rod, and the boy thought it was pretty cool. He told the boy that he had to save to buy things like the hot rod and “that’s how you get stuff … save up to buy what you want and need.”
“We live in a society where everyone thinks they should get things for free,” noted Martz. “If a kid needs a bike to get to work and would have to walk four miles if he didn’t have it, he probably wouldn’t want to work anymore. He probably wants to get things in the future like a dirt bike, but things ain’t free. You have to work the whole day and not have excuses for not working.”
The boy gladly took Martz up on his offer, and now Martz checks in on him on occasion to make sure he’s still working hard.
“It’s good to try to help people. You get so many people who don’t help anyone,” said Martz. “But there are other ways to help people than just giving them money. Just because you spent money, doesn’t mean you did anything for them. They might be in the same spot two weeks from now if you just give them money.”
Martz attributes his values from previous generations. His mother, Janie Martz, is co-owner, along with her twin sister, of Ruth’s Free Wig Closet, who after experiencing the death of Martz’s grandmother, saw a need for a program to help women face the challenge of a lifetime. Over 1,500 individuals have benefitted from the program.
He recalled his grandparents volunteering quite often and remembers his grandfather fishing almost everyday and bringing fish to town for others in need.
“My grandparents were that way and my parents are that way. My grandfather would give you the shirt off his back, unless you screwed him over. Then it wasn’t that way anymore,” Martz quipped.
Martz believes giving to big charities is not always the way to help people. “I’ve had people pull over on the side of the road and help me more than any big charity,” said Martz. “In my welding business, people sometimes don’t have money or are on a fixed income, and we set up a payment plan that works for them. A lot of times people think things should be free, which is why I didn’t just give the bike to the kid … you have to teach kids responsibility and that nothing is free. If they’re willing to work, let’s give him some help.”
