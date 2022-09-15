Autumn picnic Pine Lake Chapel

On Friday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m., Pine Lake Chapel, in south Aitkin County, is excited to present ‘A Musical Stroll Down Memory Lane’ with a concert by Beth and Les Hazelton. 

You will enjoy timeless classics performed in an intimate and simple acoustic style. Following the concert, the Chapel will entice you with an Autumn Picnic Supper complete with hot dogs, brats and more delicious picnic fixings. A free-will offering will be accepted, which will help to eliminate debt reduction on the Chapel’s new fellowship hall.

