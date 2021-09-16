It was to be a gala event for area schools when the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders football squad, a paired sport with Onamia and Isle High athletes, opened their home season at Isle’s field on Sept. 10.
During pre-game festivities staged adjacent to the football field on a gorgeous late summer evening, fans, players, and students from both schools and towns were invited to take part in a free barbecue (with school-board chairs Jason Gallion of Isle and Virgil Wind of Onamia doing the grilling), followed by a silent auction, while a local rock band entertained the crowd. Brady Hermel led the band.
Just prior to the opening kick-off, the Raiders were escorted to the field by the local fire department and a presentation at mid-field was held honoring the late Isle grad and grid star Macen Haggberg who died this past year in a car accident.
As per custom with new coach Jim Henrickson, he personally shakes hands or gives words of encouragement to each of his 29 players during pre-game warm-ups.
Five local elementary schoolers were chosen as honorary captains and joined the four Raiders’ captains for the coin toss (pictured right).
When the team was being introduced, they ran out onto the field though a line of fog from a “Mille Lacs Raiders” hutch and the local honor guard presented the colors at mid-field.
