“The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crabgrass from your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then gets elected and proves it.”
— P.J. O’Rourke
I’ve been thinking some about the differences between Democrats and Republicans since P.J. O’Rourke died Feb. 15. O’Rourke was the iconoclastic conservative writer who never met a cow so sacred that it could not be skewered.
My own thought is that Democrats in general want to signal their concern for the less fortunate, but only in ways that don’t inconvenience them personally. They vote for people who say they will help the disadvantaged, using other people’s money to finance the operation, but that is as far as it goes. The passion and know-how to stretch those dollars to do the greatest possible good is left to someone else. Too often, that someone does not exist.
Republicans think fraud and abuse abound in government, don’t want any more of government than is absolutely necessary but never seem able to fund enforcement mechanisms that would insist that any government program work as intended. Better, they say, to let the program die.
Except government programs never die in Minnesota. The Republicans last had control of the governorship and both houses of the Legislature in 1970. The DFL has had complete control for 14 years since then, with predictable results.
As happens every several months these days, another scandal has befallen state government. The case as outlined in FBI search warrants alleges that once again, someone was asleep at the switch in doling out taxpayer dollars for a noble cause: feeding underprivileged children a couple of healthy meals each day.
The sponsoring organization in the operation is Feeding Our Future. It contracted out with other organizations and the FBI is investigating at least three of them.
What allegedly happened is that tens of millions of federal nutrition dollars ended up in the control of maybe a dozen individuals, who used much of it to buy new homes (including a $900,000 home with an indoor basketball court), new cars (including a $95,000 pick-up) and lavish vacations. No one as yet has been charged, and the case is complicated, so no one is named here. However, a freeze was put on 14 pieces of real estate (six in Minneapolis, six in the Twin Cities suburbs and two in Louisville, Ky.). That makes it impossible for the owners to sell the property and move the proceeds overseas where it is more difficult for the authorities to recover the money.
The search warrants allege that numerous shell corporations were used to launder the money. By comparison, diagrams in one warrant make a four-generation genealogical tree look simple. The problem is that the investigators can’t seem to find where much money was spent on food or meal preparation.
But as O’Rourke once wrote: “There is a simple rule here, a rule of legislation, a rule of business, a rule of life: beyond a certain point, complexity is fraud.”
The organizations involved claim to have provided tens of thousands of meals daily, but the FBI did stake-outs on some of the meal sites. All of the sites they watched had signs posted saying they served free meals, but allegedly nobody was inside preparing, let alone eating, food.
Although federal funds were involved, the program was administered by the Minnesota Department of Education (DOE). Feeding Our Future received $244 million over five years, with 98% of it received during the pandemic. On April 24, 2020, the DOE turned down an application from Feeding Our Future, and four days later, Feeding Our Future played the race card, filing a formal complaint, saying that these were “all minority owned businesses serving almost exclusively economically disadvantaged children of color.” Four days after that, the DOE reversed its position and approved the application.
Most employees of the DOE were by then working from home, and allegedly neither the DOE nor Feeding Our Future bothered to do background checks on their vendors. The StarTribune reported this week that one of the people under investigation was in debt to the IRS for more than $600,000, and another was on probation for theft. One of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s top aides was named in the investigation, and resigned the day before his name became public. Some of the others allegedly contributed to the campaign of 5th District Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Omar has condemned the alleged fraud.
Even though these are federal funds, one would think Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be on the case, getting the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension involved, since theft is a state crime. One would think some legislators would question why the Department of Education would be administering a program far larger than that of any school district’s hot lunch program. Attorney General Keith Ellison has been busy putting cops in prison, but one would think he could still find time to facilitate prosecuting other crimes.
This is big.
In conclusion, here is another O’Rourke quote: “It is a popular delusion that the government wastes vast amounts of money through inefficiency and sloth. Enormous effort and elaborate planning are required to waste this much money.”
Tom West can be reached at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
