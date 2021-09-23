If you visit Candice Oelker’s house, she will most likely sit you down at her kitchen counter near the big picture windows overlooking Mille Lacs Lake, serve you a cup of coffee and a plateful of pastries, and share about her life.
Candice’s book, “In the Kitchen with Gram,” is a celebration of food, family and happy times spent around the kitchen and at the table. Candice (“Gram” to her family) has enjoyed being in and around kitchens since childhood. Her book includes pastry recipes, appetizers, main dishes, canning recipes, and more. There’s the goulash recipe that is her husband’s favorite. There’s the grandkids’ favorite caramel corn. There’s the lemon/orangeade summer drinks that they like to sip outside by the lake.
Some of the recipes were passed down to Candice from her mother or shared by friends; others were found here and there and adapted by her in her kitchen. Some are her own creations. The unifying theme is basically, as Candice explains,“Recipes that my family and I have enjoyed together.” It was her daughter and daughter-in-law who encouraged her to put them together into a cookbook for all to share.
For many years, Candice and her husband, Steve, lived in Mora, Minnesota. They led a busy life, owning and managing the local Dairy Queen, and leasing out stores in Hinckley and Rochester as well. They were always attracted to the Mille Lacs Lake area; however, and in 1994, they bought in on a cabin on the lakeshore near Cedar Creek. For a long time, the lake was a part-time interest for them, but then, in 2005, Steve had a heart attack.
“It was a scare,” Candice says. It also gave them an opportunity to re-imagine their lives. They wanted to pursue a way of living that was less stressful and more connected to the land. So they decided to lease out the Mora Dairy Queen (which they eventually sold along with the other locations) and move up to the lake.
The couple began constructing a permanent home on the cabin site – a place where they could boat, fish and spend time with their children and grandchildren at the lake. They also purchased three acres of additional land for the creation of a garden.
On this plot of land, Steve grows a wide variety of vegetables and fruits, which Candice then uses in her cooking. Candice’s pantry is chock-full of this abundance of the earth. There are jars of bright green pickles, jars of dark, rich tomatoes, and jars of jalapeño jelly with multicolored bits of jalepeño chile dancing in translucent, honey-colored light. “In the Kitchen with Gram” is an invitation to this abundance.
Candice is an experimental cook. “I rarely take a recipe and do what it says,” she quips. She then jokes that she wants people to follow hers. For the book, Candice painstakingly wrote out all of the recipes by hand. One of these appears, symbolically, in the book in her handwriting. The book is copiously illustrated with photos that Candice took of the foods in the recipes, of family members enjoying life in the kitchen and at the lake, of still-life arrangements in her kitchen, and of the family table set for the sharing of good times and great food. As Candice writes in her dedication: “Come spend a day in the kitchen with me--any time, any recipe.” Candice Oelkers’ book costs fifty dollars. It can be purchased by contacting her at dqcandyo@gmail.com.
