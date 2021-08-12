Onamia Depot Library recently hosted a book signing and presentation by author, Lea Tran, on July 31.
Lea and her family were refugees from Vietnam arriving in the United States in 1980 and their family was initially sponsored by local Onamia churches and community.
The Tran family is of Chinese descent, the children born in Vietnam and then adapting to a new culture in America. The family lived, worked and went to school in Onamia for several months before moving to Philadelphia.
Lea said she has forever been grateful for the support they received from the Onamia community.
Her wish was that she would one day return to Onamia and gather with the community that embraced and supported her refugee family so many years ago.
She recently released a book, “I Did Not Miss the Boat”. The book includes the Tran families history in Vietnam, their escape for a better life on a boat that her father helped build, the dangerous journey to America and the adjustments to a new country.
Lea presented a short talk to nearly 50 patrons who came to hear her story a few weeks ago, and her memoir highlighted how fortunate her family was to live in a free country with opportunities for immigrants looking for a better life.
