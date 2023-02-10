A.R.V. Van Rheenen

“There’s a certain Slant of light, / Winter Afternoons – / That oppresses, like the Heft / Of Cathedral Tunes – / Heavenly Hurt, it gives us – / We can find no scar, / But internal difference – / Where the Meanings, are – / None may teach it – Any – / ‘Tis the seal Despair – / An imperial affliction / Sent us of the Air – / When it comes, the Landscape listens – / Shadows – hold their breath – / When it goes, ‘tis like the Distance / On the look of Death –” 

Emily Dickinson had it right. There is a certain slant of light in the winter afternoon. In that well-known poem, she says it “oppresses” like the “Cathedral Tunes.” That’s fascinating. Dickinson has quite a relationship with faith and religion throughout her poetry. She seems to be drawn to Jesus, whom she calls a “tender pioneer,” but is perhaps less fond of churches and the institution, preferring to find her fellowship among the outdoors, the orchard her dome, the birds her choristers. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.