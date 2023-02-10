“There’s a certain Slant of light, / Winter Afternoons – / That oppresses, like the Heft / Of Cathedral Tunes – / Heavenly Hurt, it gives us – / We can find no scar, / But internal difference – / Where the Meanings, are – / None may teach it – Any – / ‘Tis the seal Despair – / An imperial affliction / Sent us of the Air – / When it comes, the Landscape listens – / Shadows – hold their breath – / When it goes, ‘tis like the Distance / On the look of Death –”
Emily Dickinson had it right. There is a certain slant of light in the winter afternoon. In that well-known poem, she says it “oppresses” like the “Cathedral Tunes.” That’s fascinating. Dickinson has quite a relationship with faith and religion throughout her poetry. She seems to be drawn to Jesus, whom she calls a “tender pioneer,” but is perhaps less fond of churches and the institution, preferring to find her fellowship among the outdoors, the orchard her dome, the birds her choristers.
Despite expressing the oppression of cathedral tunes in the aforementioned poem, I don’t believe Dickinson is really talking about the church or her direct experiences there. She’s drawing out a simile, saying the slant of winter light oppresses like the “Heft / of Cathedral Tunes.” Although “heft” feels like the right word to describe hymns likely stretched over an organ.
When I was in high school, I would get frustrated with poetry. I liked the idea of it – I liked the ones that weren’t too difficult to wrap my head around. But then I listened to an interview with a poet. I don’t even remember what her name was, but she talked about the one thing you maybe shouldn’t ask of a poem is, “What do you mean?”
This was also difficult for me to swallow. It seemed like I was always searching for meaning, for the deeper lesson. I always wanted to be taught something from poetry. I wanted to feel the transcendence it was supposed to bring, to feel the kind of delight others seem to experience when it came to poetry. Unsurprisingly, when I tried to write my own, it was clunky.
During college, I took more poetry classes as an English literature major. I’m sure I made many-a professor roll their eyes with my analyses and attempts at truly understanding what was going on behind each poem. To a certain level, yes, you need to do this, but I really wanted to get to the nuts and bolts of poetry, to feel the gates of understanding burst open, the way they had when I finally understood a mathematical equation. (Don’t misunderstand me, either – I did not have a natural affinity for math. I had to work ridiculously hard to get it.)
Billy Collins has a delightful poem about this. It’s called “Introduction to Poetry,” and each time I come across it, I have to chuckle and feel a little guilty.
“I ask them to take a poem / and hold it up to the light / like a color slide / or press an ear against its hive.” That’s the beginning of the poem. The penultimate stanza reads, “But all they want to do / is tie the poem to a chair with rope / and torture a confession out of it.” That’s me. Then, “They begin beating it with a hose / to find out what it really means.”
It was this poem that made me really reevaluate my approach to poetry. It’s not bad to ask a poem what it means, but perhaps that’s not the correct question to begin with.
Back to the Emily Dickinson poem, I found myself thinking about how her words made me feel, about the wider picture she was painting. It’s like an ode to melancholy to me. It seems like it’ll be a positive poem in the beginning, talking about light. But then you reflect on its heft, how it oppresses. It’s about what’s on the inside, looking for reflections in the world of the grief or pain or melancholy you’re experiencing. It’s not something that’s taught. It’s simply lived. Kind of like poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.