The paired girls track team of Isle and Onamia athletes has been one of the longest running and successful combined sports in the area, going back to the early 1990s.
Since that time, The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team had only one head coach — Jeff Walz. Throughout those Walz years, the Raiders consistently competed well in conference and section play, and even sent several athletes to the state Class A Tournament.
Walz decided to retire from teaching and most coaching jobs as of the end of 2022, leaving his legacy as the head girls track coach to Jim Henrickson, the current Mille Lacs Raiders football coach and an employee in the Onamia School District.
A look at the roster Henrickson inherited shows a fairly even mixture of experienced and unexperienced athletes, who at the end of the regular season finished fourth among the eight Great River Conference teams at the GRC Championship meet.
Speaking about some of the notable veteran members of his team, coach Henrickson said:
*Senior Molly Saboo is a great athlete, leader and person. She leads by example and is set to do distance running on the cross-country and track teams at Bemidji State University next year.
*Another senior, Katie Rocholl has just turned in a great year in track, compiling lots of points for our team by finishing in the top three many times in the 100m hurdles, long jump and high jump.
*Senior Alaiysha Nickaboine came back out for track this year after some time off, and is having a fine season throwing shot and discuss.
*Junior, Svea Carlson is a super competitor in any event she chooses. She is working hard to break her school record in the pole vault and, in that event, she just finished first at the Great River Conference Track Meet.
*Another junior, Abby Biniek, has had a sterling year, turning in several personal bests in the shot-put and discus, and earning lots of points with her top-three finishes.
*Olivia Gray, is another of our strong team of discus and shot-put entrants, turning in many top-five finishes to earn valuable points for the Raiders.
*Neveah Merrill is a hard worker, who has been hampered by injuries so far this season, but hopes are that she will be well come section time.
Henrickson has had 22 girls grades 7-12 on his roster this spring, and hopes are that many more, especially from Isle, will join the legendary Raiders track program.
