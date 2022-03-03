In 2021 there were 497 traffic fatalities statewide, according to the Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety. That’s the highest tally since 2007 when the state had 510 deaths.
AAA – The Auto Club Group urges drivers to follow sensible guidelines that will help keep them - and everyone else - safer on the road in 2022.
Meredith Mitts, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said, “Too many lives are being lost on our roads, and we all have a role to play in preventing these tragedies.” Here’s a list of tips and tools from AAA:
Drive sober – Don’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, using marijuana or taking medications that can cause impairment. Designate a driver or have a plan to get home safely whenever you go out. Be careful with cold and allergy medicines and prescription drugs, and keep in mind that cars count as “Heavy Machinery” when reading warning labels.
Get enough sleep – Missing just 2-3 hours of sleep more than quadruples your risk for a crash, which is the statistical equivalent of driving impaired.
Avoid distractions – This includes not using “hands-free” systems, which can be just as cognitively distracting as manual controls and hand-held devices. And don’t let advanced safety features give you a false sense of security. Stay focused and engaged at all times behind the wheel.
Slow down – Speeding makes it more difficult to avoid a collision by reducing your reaction time and increases the likelihood that a crash will cause injuries and fatalities – especially when it involves vulnerable roadway users like cyclists and pedestrians. Slowing down on the highway can also save you money, as your vehicle loses fuel efficiency the faster you go over 55 mph.
Buckle up – According to preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation 109 of the deaths in 2021 were for unbelted passengers. These fatalities were nearly 50% higher than they were in 2019 when there were 73. Safety belts save lives.
Share the road – Watch out for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcycles, and slow down and move over whenever you see maintenance crews or emergency responders on the side of the road.
“Our surveys of drivers consistently show a gap between perceptions of danger and self-reported behavior when it comes to crash risks,” continued Mitts. “Ultimately, we need drivers to do what they know is the right thing.”
