This is not a drill, and it is not fake news. Dear readers, my in-laws are in town.
They’re not actually in town at this moment, but by the time this paper is in your hands, the out-of-state VRs will be here, and I’ll be stressed.
Just kidding – I love my in-laws. They’re the best, and everyone thinks so. After I got married, my older sister pulled me aside and told me I better realize how blessed I am with them. My nieces, over the wedding weekend, asked their mom if Mr. and Mrs. V were now their grandparents since Erik became their uncle. Recently, a friend of mine was talking about the proverbial crazy mother-in-law (which, now that I’m typing that out, is a problematic trope). Someone said mothers-in-law are always like that, and I just smiled and said, “Not mine!” Then I was promptly told to shush, we all know how great Mrs. V is.
I present relatively well with parents. I’m quiet, I’m respectful, and I have pretty good hygiene. When I met Erik’s family, now my in-laws, I checked all these boxes. Except the first two.
Picture it. It’s the New Jersey coast, Easter time. Out there, in the milder climate, daffodils are already popping out of the ground. I had met Erik’s family, which includes his twin sister, over Zoom when Erik came to Minnesota for Christmas with my family. Going to New Jersey, where Erik was living, for Easter was my chance to meet the family in-person. I was nervous, but from our Zoom call, I knew I was going to have to show up with my wittiest charm and charmiest wit.
I think I delivered.
After one evening of playing games, in which I cheekily said the Beatles were good for their time but needed to be put out to pasture (while simultaneously asking for forgiveness for my insolence in my mind), Erik’s parents retired to the couch. While Erik, his sister and I sat at the table, we heard “moos” emanating from Mr. and Mrs. V. They put themselves out to pasture.
That same night, I asked his twin sister when her birthday was. She almost answered me seriously.
When Mr. V helped Erik move to Milwaukee, I picked him up a senior magazine from a local newsstand so he had something to read while Erik and I ran out one afternoon.
The fun thing about getting to add to your family is finding out years and years of inside jokes. You maybe weren’t there when certain events transpired, but there’s the honor of being let in on the joke and seeing it transform before your very eyes into something that includes you. There’s also the fun of getting to form your own memories together. And spending nine hours in one vehicle all together, something we did last summer for a family vacation, bonds you for life.
After our rehearsal dinner for our wedding, I was visiting the table my dad was sitting at. The poor man was feeling anxious and, I think, overwhelmed. But Mr. V came over with some jokes at my expense – something about not respecting my elders, or some such nonsense. It helped my dad, whose love language is needling his favorite people, relax just a little.
It feels really good to be excited to see our family very soon. I’ve got plans for cinnamon rolls and tater tot hotdish and carrot cake, mixed drinks and plenty of laughs. I know I’m extremely lucky to have the in-laws I do. When I was little, people told me my family was broken. I’ve grown up now and see our hodge-podge group a little differently, even through its imperfections. But as poet Ada Limón pointed out about her own “broken” family, this is abundance.
When I got this job as editor, Mr. V told me I was not allowed to write about them without their permission. I’ll just remind him it’s better to ask forgiveness than permission with a smile and then pass him some dessert.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
