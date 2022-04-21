Survey underway to gather public input into issues 

Childcare is critical and central to community health. It impacts not only children, but families and parents’ ability to work, often putting a strain on extended family. A robust economy where everyone has the ability to thrive relies on the availability of excellent childcare, but East Central Minnesota faces shortages. The East Central Regional Development Commission is assisting in addressing these challenges by beginning with a Child Care Survey of Chisago, Isanti, and Mille Lacs Counties.

The first step is to comprehend the situation with current, up-to-date data. Part of this understanding comes from the local community’s input through a survey designed for residents, parents, and employers.

 Whether you represent a business in Chisago, Isanti or Mille Lacs County, are a parent or guardian, the commission needs input to lay the foundation for potential solutions that can help to build the childcare supply our communities need.

Who should take the survey? Everyone impacted by childcare, or the lack of - parents, guardians and employers in Chisago, Isanti and Mille Lacs County. Surveys close April 29, 2022. 

Mille Lacs County Employer Survey: https://bit.ly/3v94Cs4

Mille Lacs County Parent/Guardian Survey: https://bit.ly/3jDNrtz

Chisago County Employer Survey: https://bit.ly/3JCDAig

Chisago County Parent/Guardian Survey: https://bit.ly/3O7Pvbg Isanti County Employer Survey: https://bit.ly/3KKMpb1

Isanti County Parent/Guardian Survey: https://bit.ly/3KHFC1V 

Free training is available to providers. In addition to the survey, any current or future childcare providers are invited to participate in free training designed specifically for them. It will help identify and teach skills needed to manage a successful childcare business. To participate, go to ECRDC.org and click on the image for training details. The first session begins April 21.

The East Central Regional Development Commission is working together to bring quality, affordable childcare to the region and asks the public to help lay the groundwork for a solution to the childcare issues in the region.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.