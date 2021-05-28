After receiving some feedback on the column I wrote in the May 5 edition titled “Can we stop the divisiveness in our community?” I just wanted to be very clear that the flag I take offense to is the F--- Biden flag, not the various forms of Trump flags out there. The F--- Biden flag has gone too far.
It’s not just that it’s disrespectful to a sitting president, the leader of our country whether you like it or not. But it has the word f--- on a flag flying in public and a residential neighborhood. I understand freedom of speech, but there still should be some boundaries as far as decency goes. The fact that the people that are flying these flags don’t see or understand that is really mind boggling.
In a time where more and more of our morals of the past are being cast aside or overlooked, this joins right in and goes even further over that line. There is no place for this type of vulgar public display in our society. What you choose to put on your walls inside your own house is up to you, but when everybody has to look at it on a daily basis it’s different. It’s actually very selfish to display something like that, to have no regard for what the community might think about it. This is not how adults should act when they don’t get their way.
And what kind of example is that setting for our children? Is this really where we are right now as a society that children will be asking their parents, “Why is there a flag in the neighbor’s yard that says f--- on it?” What do you say? Oh honey, they’re just upset about the election? Like it’s just a regular thing to fly a big flag in your yard that has that level of profanity on it? Because if it is? Who knows what the next flag will say.
Can’t we just let our kids be kids? Do we really have to subject them to things they will all sadly learn and experience soon enough as they grow into adulthood? They only have one chance at a decent childhood. Shouldn’t we be nurturing and setting a good example and shielding them from this type of behavior? But when it’s flying from a flag for all to see, in plain view from a church, that can make it virtually impossible.
And if the people that are proudly flying the F--- Biden flags in their yards have children, then it’s even more disappointing that they are subjecting them (and the rest of the children in the neighborhood) to that type of immature school yard bullying mentality. There has to be another way to express their disappointment with the election in a respectful mature manner.
What’s also disappointing is the companies that are capitalizing on these vile flags. I took a look and you can get a number of f-word flags off Amazon. No wonder Jeff is the richest man on the planet – he’ll sell anything. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. I’ll get off my soapbox now. Thanks for reading.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
