184108159

Male and female nurses with ethnic diversity stand with clipboard and stethoscope on rounds while smiling in their scrubs

 jsmith

Mille Lacs Health System is excited about the opportunity to offer an “earn while you learn” program. In conjunction with the Minnesota Dual Training Pipeline grant individuals can earn or advance their degree in one of four healthcare related fields while earning a wage, and receiving money for tuition and required materials.

The healthcare degrees offered that are available with Mille Lacs Health System include: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Registered Nurse (RN), Medical Assistant (MA), and Radiological Technician (RT).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.