Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently announced that his office is seeking public input on the recently announced proposed merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health.
A dedicated web form where all Minnesotans may leave their comments or concerns is now available on the Attorney General’s website. The form is also linked on a new Fairview/Sanford landing page at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/sanford-fairview. Minnesotans who wish to communicate their comments or concerns by phone may leave voice mail in a dedicated mailbox by calling (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota) and pressing option 2, or may speak to an analyst live by calling the same numbers and pressing option 1.
Three or four public meetings will be held around the state, most of them in communities in Greater Minnesota that would most directly experience the impact of the proposed merger. The dates, times, and locations of those meetings will be announced later and will be held in early 2023.
“I take my responsibility to regulate charities and nonprofits and enforce antitrust laws very seriously. In just one week since the proposed merger between Fairview and Sanford was announced, it’s sparked a lot of concern,” Attorney General Ellison said. “I’ve heard it directly from nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers who are worried about their jobs, and from people from all over who have raised concerns about Minnesota charitable assets going out of state and want to make sure those assets benefit the public.
This announcement comes as part of the office’s investigation of the proposed transaction’s compliance with state and federal charities and antitrust laws. Under Minnesota law, the Attorney General is the chief civil regulator of charities and nonprofits in Minnesota and has authority to enforce state and federal antitrust laws. Attorney General Ellison’s Office has made requests for information from Sanford and Fairview to evaluate the transaction.
The Office will use input that the public submits to evaluate the transaction under existing laws, as well as to determine opportunities for changes or improvements to public policy, regulation, or state or federal law. Comments or information that members of the public submit as part of these civil investigations will generally be treated as “protected nonpublic data” under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.
The investigation is in its initial stages. No findings or conclusions have been issued.
The Minnesota Nurses Association has announced their opposition to the proposed merger. They issued a statement about the proposal, citing concerns with recent closures in the Fairview system, as well as the $49.5 million payout Sanford’s former CEO received after an abrupt retirement.
From their statement: “Minnesota nurses oppose these mergers and demand a seat at the table in merger talks to ensure that the best interests of the community and nurses are included in decisions that will affect care access and quality of care. Essentia, M Health Fairview and Sanford must commit to full financial transparency as the health chains budget for corporate acquisitions over patient care; hospital CEOs must also commit to keep all community healthcare facilities open in the event of any merger or acquisition.”
