Isle Mayor Ernie Frie brought up the topic of Airbnb and Vrbo rentals in the Isle area and said he has received some complaints from residents and that the City learned some renters were not paying their required three percent tax for such rentals.
City Clerk Jamie Hubbell said that it is a state violation to operate this type of rental without a Minnesota Department of Health license and that the State has been cracking down on these violations in light of the pandemic. “They found that many of the homes were not licensed,” said Hubbell. “Every property that operates needs to file with the Minnesota Department of Health, and it’s a $375 annual fee.”
Mayor Frie suggested raising the interim use fee from $100 to $250. The City’s attorney, Damien Toven, said that if the City wanted to enact something more restrictive than the State’s ordinance, they can do that. “The state leaves it to local entities to regulate,” noted Toven.
The motion to raise the interim use fee to $250 passed unanimously.
Isle Airport moves close to becoming public
Don Dahlen, of the Isle Airport committee, addressed the board on the designation of the airport and whether it should remain private or become public. He said that the airport has met all the requirements to become a public use airport.
“Right now, pilots have to belong to the Isle Airport Association and have to call ahead of time to land,” said Dahlen. “That would go away. Also, the maps would take off the ‘R’ for restricted, and it would be listed in the manual that the state sends out. It has to go through the City and MnDot’s Aeronautics and Aviation Division. As far as we know, we have everything we need to do. And if there is anything else, we will find out through that process.”
The City’s attorney, Damien Toven, said that the City would need to get in touch with the State to see what obligations would be placed on the City. Mayor Frie noted, “MnDOT said it could continue to run just like it is and be a public airport.”
Dahlen said, “The Field of Dreams in Hinckley is privately owned but a public airport, and you have to have a public airport manager.”
