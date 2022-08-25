Airport committee vice president Tony Brumm was present at the regular Isle City Council on Aug. 16. He began by asking for council approval to host a second event at the airport, a fly-in on Friday, Sept. 30.
Councilwoman Naomi Creech commented how the pancake breakfast during Isle Days was a “big hit.” Councilwoman Ginger Houle agreed, and stated she “would like to see more going on out there for events.” The council approved Brumm’s proposal unanimously.
Also on Brumm’s report was permission to continue with his fencing project. In May 2022, Brumm spoke to the council about putting up fencing around his property, which abuts the airport, as well as city property. About 11 feet of that fencing is on city property. At the May meeting, the council decided the fencing on city property must be taken down.
Brumm approached the council this month with a proposal: “I’m willing to donate it.” The fencing would be used to protect some valuable airport equipment, and Brumm was seeking permission from the city to continue with his fencing project.
Mayor Ernie Frie weighed in. “My personal feelings, I think it’s a win-win for the city.”
Councilman Dave Keding was not so keen. “I have a problem with it.” The fence will run across a city setback. Not only that, but any other business with a similar proposal would have to be granted in order to be fair.
Councilwoman Monica Keding sought clarification from city attorney Damien Toven. If the fence is donated, would that take care of the related concerns?
Back and forth discussion ensued between council members and Brumm. What about access for the city, since it is their property? What about liability? Would a city employee need to oversee the installation?
Even with all the questions, Creech said, “I think it’s something worth reconsidering.” The land was donated from the state for the purpose of an airport – it could be a good opportunity for the city.
Councilman Keding believes that land could be better used. What about affordable housing? He also is hesitant to grant a 20-year lease. Brumm stated earlier in the meeting that setting up a lease in 20-year increments would allow the airport to become public, as stated by the state of Minnesota and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).
While Brumm did present the council with an aerial shot of the airport land and adjoining properties, with the proposed fence line drawn in, it was agreed that he would need to bring in a clearer proposal.Toven stated he could not give advice based on what was being presented.
After a longer exchange, where Brumm expressed exasperation over the repetitive nature of what he’s being asked to do only to end up at square one again, councilwoman Ginger Houle simply stated, “We are not saying no, we are asking you to go through the steps.”
Frie added, “Maybe we didn’t give you enough direction [before] … but now we have a clear picture” of what’s needed.
The council expects to see a professional proposal for a septic tank on airport property, as well as updated and clear drawings for the proposed fence line; the council also wants to see the proposed 20-year lease in writing.
As the long discussion wrapped up, Creech stated in support of Brumm, “It’s been a very broken record,” and that needs to be changed. “I think we should just give these new people a little bit of a chance,” to which Houle agreed. While proposals are in limbo, Brumm will not need to take down the fencing that has already been installed, the council decided.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
