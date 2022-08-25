Back to the drawing board

City attorney Damien Toven with Tony Brumm of the airport committee discussing with council members Naomi Creech and Monica Keding the location of the fencing in question.

Airport committee vice president Tony Brumm was present at the regular Isle City Council on Aug. 16. He began by asking for council approval to host a second event at the airport, a fly-in on Friday, Sept. 30.

Councilwoman Naomi Creech commented how the pancake breakfast during Isle Days was a “big hit.” Councilwoman Ginger Houle agreed, and stated she “would like to see more going on out there for events.” The council approved Brumm’s proposal unanimously.

