Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center are partnering to offer another joint community clinic to administer both flu shots and COVID-19 booster vaccine. The clinic will be held on Tues., Nov. 9, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered.
To be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, you must be six months or more out from getting the second shot for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the booster shot for anyone age 65 or older, anyone 18 or older who is at risk for COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions, or due to where they live (long-term care or congregate housing) or work (frequent, close contact with the public). For more information on underlying health conditions or high-risk settings for COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
All those age 18 or older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccination. Options include getting a second Johnson & Johnson shot, or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Both the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health have approved mixing and matching vaccines for the booster shots.
Appointments are required for COVID-19 booster shots. The Pfizer booster shot will be given 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. and the Moderna vaccine from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. To register go to https://riverwoodcovidvaccines.rsvpify.com/ or call Riverwood’s coronavirus line at 844-428-1323, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration is requested for flu shots, but walk-ins are also welcome. To register for a flu shot, go to https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/1512959603 A registration link can also be found on the Aitkin County website at www.co.aitkin.mn.us, click on the blue “register here for your 2021 flu shot” button, and then select the First Lutheran Church location. Please bring insurance cards to the vaccination appointments.
For the vaccine clinic, enter the church through the entrance marked with signage off the big parking lot behind First Lutheran Church. Due to limited space and the need for social distancing, those participating are advised to wait in their vehicles until their designated appointment time.
Other local COVID-19 vaccine options
The Riverwood Pharmacy at Paulbeck’s County Market in Aitkin will offer COVID-19 booster shots with the Moderna vaccine on Nov. 2, 5, 11 and 12, from 9am to 5pm, by appointment. To schedule, call Riverwood at 218-927-2157.
COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are also being administered through Aitkin County Public Health, 218-927-7200, and GuidePoint Pharmacy in Aitkin, 218-670-7120.
