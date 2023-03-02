news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Aitkin County Republicans gathered for their annual convention at the Fireside Inn in McGregor on Feb. 18 to elect county committee officers and hear from state and federal elected officials. The group also provided a heartfelt thank you to retiring County Republican Party Officers Co-Chairs Pat and John Turonie, Deputy Chair Tom Peterson and Secretary Deb Chute. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.