alycia_vanrheenen_new editor.JPG

Recently, I finished Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” a book that has shaped many a conservationist, environmentalist and even at least one actor – I recently listened to an interview with Nick Offerman, in which he talks of Leopold as someone who has influenced him. 

A habit I am reimmersing myself in is to make marks in my books as I read. It was something I did through high school and college. I’d ask questions in the margins, underline, make marks expressing disagreement or enthusiastic moments of “Me, too!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.