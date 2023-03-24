Recently, I finished Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac,” a book that has shaped many a conservationist, environmentalist and even at least one actor – I recently listened to an interview with Nick Offerman, in which he talks of Leopold as someone who has influenced him.
A habit I am reimmersing myself in is to make marks in my books as I read. It was something I did through high school and college. I’d ask questions in the margins, underline, make marks expressing disagreement or enthusiastic moments of “Me, too!”
Within the last few years, I’ve not made as many marks. Part of it may have to do with the shift in the kinds of books I’m reading, and also utilizing the public library system precludes any individual markings on a page. If I read on my Kindle, I can’t scribble on the page, though it does have a highlight feature and you can type a note. Not the same, though.
Anyway, so reading Aldo Leopold was a good exercise for me. Not only to stretch my mind across his language and ways of thinking, but also to truly engage with his work, to scribble those questions, to find reflections of my own experience in his writing.
Recently the Biden administration approved an oil project in Alaska known as “Willow.” It had bipartisan support within the state, but a lot of people see it as a shortcoming, and more strongly a betrayal, to the kind of environmental advocacy Pres. Biden promised as a candidate. Of course, I have my own feelings about the whole thing, but what I actually can’t stop thinking about is Aldo Leopold.
There’s no getting around that Aldo Leopold was living in a time very different from our own. There are parallels, sure, and he had the foresight to predict much of what we’ve seen come to pass. I can’t even imagine what he’d think of smartphones and, say, fishing cameras. And I didn’t agree with everything in A Sand County Almanac – to be honest, he has a confusing opinion about accessibility in parks.
As I read coverage about the Willow oil project, a particular outlet reported that the approval comes with other new protections on federal land and waters in Alaska. And in my mind, I could almost see Aldo, probably with a fedora-like felt hat atop his head and grizzled old jacket ruffled in the wind (I don’t think I’ve actually seen a picture of the man), pursing his lips, maybe tilting his head.
At the office, we get the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer. I like to flip through it, both on a personal level and, professionally, they might be onto something cool. And it just so happens the morning I read about Willow, I see the opening statement from the editor-in-chief is about “undersung heroes” of conservation. Chris Clayton mentions Sigurd Olson and Ernest Oberholtzer and Arthur Carhart. Admittedly, I’m not all-too-familiar with these names. But Carhart was instrumental in helping preserve the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Here’s where my Aldo instinct really kicks into gear. Leopold has a great admiration for conservationists. Of course! He was one. But he taps into something really important in Sand County. He says we need more than conservation. It’s great that we have these areas preserved, though we probably will never have true wilderness again. But he discusses this idea of having private landowners in on the conservation. He says something like, Who wouldn’t be proud to have on their property, an area dedicated as part of a national park? An interesting thought.
He also discusses the breakdown of the educational pipeline. More and more programs were popping up during his time, ones to educate landowners of best practices, but there wasn’t a system or incentive or even understanding as to why it was important to stick with it. Farmers would revert to old practices after a few years.
I think this is where Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass” is a lovely bedrock to build upon. Chronologically, Kimmerer’s work comes after Leopold’s, but her wisdom and understanding flows from millennia of Indigenous wisdom and modern biology. Kimmerer herself is a botanist/biologist and a member of the Potawatomi Nation. She outlines how we are not separate ecologies from nature – we are one. There is much more to it than that, and Kimmerer’s exploration brings the modern environmental movement into relief in a really important way.
It’s good that there are movements to preserve what we’ve got, to conserve our country’s most beautiful places. But we also need restoration. We need creative innovation that doesn’t necessarily lead to more stuff that leads to waste, but rather reconnects us with what Aldo Leopold called the “land ethic.”
A. R. V. van Rheenen is editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
