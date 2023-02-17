I’ll admit to having a limited IQ which makes me vulnerable to so many aspects of the world around me.
In other words, it doesn’t take much for me to be amazed at what might be the simplest wonders of our planet.
For example, I am thoroughly blown away by the fact that the voice of a lady on a device in my car can tell me exactly how to reach a destination, including what highways and roads to take, where and what direction to turn and she will ultimately deliver me to within 100 feet of any spot in the country. And, she knows exactly where I am when she gives me a direction to turn. Wow, is all I can say about that particular feature of the 21st century.
And, several years ago, Santa brought to the Statz household a device from Amazon called Echo. This device also features voice commands from a woman who this time goes by the name Alexa. As I found out, Alexa can answer just about anything I ask from what temperature it is currently in Onamia to choosing some Christmas music for my listening pleasure. For a while, I wondered how a lady, sitting in some office in Atlanta, India or who knows where, would have at her fingertips the answer to any question I might pose. In fact, I also wondered how she, at times, knew my name and wished me a happy birthday on Oct. 13. Did I mention how gullible or susceptible I am to the wonders of our world?
But lately, the real phenomenon that has caught my attention is this: somehow, my computer has the ability to be in touch with YouTube to the extent that it knows a lot of things about my daily life and finds a way of bringing those items of interest to my computer or TV screen. For example: When I was scheduled to attend a concert at Orchestra Hall for a performance of Mahler’s 2nd Symphony, suddenly five versions of past performances of that piece of music showed up on my YouTube channel. I don’t particularly mind those references popping up, but I do have a problem with just exactly how did my computer know I was about to attend a concert of Mahler’s work? It reminds me of the feature Big Brother in the book “1984”, where an entity (in that case the government) had control over peoples lives. Yikes, I say: my computer is Big Brother incarnate!
Another incident of a more personal, and may I add bizarre nature concerning part of my life that recently appeared on my YouTube channel was this: I was scheduled to have a colonoscopy at my local clinic, when suddenly, little blurbs about that surgical procedure starting appearing on my YouTube channel. Wow, again, I say, Wow. How did YouTube find out I was to have a colonoscopy and who made the decision to plaster my TV channel with info on sticking a tube into my private parts?
And, recently my wife visited a local doctor about a soreness in her right shoulder. Wouldn’t you know it? The first thing that popped up on our TV YouTube screen was a gal from Arizona sporting a 10-minute exercise regimen for upper body toning.
And I happened to pull up on my computer a YouTube version of “All About That Bass” by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, and sure enough, a day later, there it was on my YouTube TV: an interview done 10 years ago with the singer (Meghan Trainor) who made “All About That Bass” a pop hit. This Big Brother phenomena with regard to YouTube has left be baffled and more than a bit perturbed. I don’t mind being bombarded with snippets of my favorite music or my favorite comedians or movies, but having that forum invade my private life is more than a bit bothersome.
P.S. Someone even shared with me this rumor about Alexa: he told me that Alexa constantly picks up conversations I have in my living room with my wife, and she (Alexa) may be passing these issues on to social media.
If that is true, I truly am not only amazed but scared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.