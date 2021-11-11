In 1972, there weren’t many women filling male-dominated positions. But for Alice Nickolay, things were different.
Nickolay, of Onamia, enlisted in the Army in 1972, a time when it was almost unheard of for women to enroll. Even today, only 14% of the Army is composed of women. But that didn’t deter Nickolay.
“I went in the day after my eighteenth birthday and got out on my 21st birthday,” she recalled. Nickolay started basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and then attended AIT (Advanced Individual Training) school for training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. From there, she was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where she was assigned to the 759th Police Battalion of the 532nd M.P. (Military Police Company) working at the Provost Marshal office. While there, Nickolay trained for military police duty.
When asked what compelled her to join the military, she responded, “It was the influence of a teacher and family. I had family in the military and just wanted to serve my country. I came from a family where there was not a lot of money, so I wanted to travel and see things and do things. What better way to have the military pay for it?”
The commanding officer recognized her work ethic and attention to detail as well, recalled Nickolay, and suggested she train for military police.
“I was also someone who wouldn’t make frivolous complaints,” she quipped. “In any job I’ve ever done, when you get done with your job, you find something to do to fill the time. When growing up and working at the Flying A Cafe in Onamia, they instilled that you keep yourself busy and look for something else to do that will help the company or business or whoever you’re working for. My parents also instilled a good work ethic.
While in the military, Nickolay enjoyed seeing the world and learning cultures from different areas. “I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and chosen to do things most women weren’t doing,” said Nickolay.
Nickolay was the first female escort as part of her military police duties. “It was very interesting. One time at 2 a.m., they woke me up from the barracks to chaperone a woman to jail who was pulled over on the side of the road,” recalled Nickolay. She explained part of her duties in the military police were securing the base and working the stockade, or prison, along with the military hospital on the base.
The Vietnam war had ended when Nickolay’s time was up in the military in 1975, where she ended her time there as a sergeant. She recalled a cold reception when returning to the country. “I did not like the way our men and boys were being treated [by some citizens]. They didn’t have a choice to go into the military or not,” reflected Nickolay. “There was a lot of protesting against the police and military. They would stand there as a human barricade and protestors would come and spit in their face. They responded, ‘Thank you very much. I haven’t had a bath yet today.’”
After serving in the military, Nickolay used the G.I. Bill to learn radio and T.V. broadcasting and later found work in that field in Missouri. When she first came back to Minnesota, Nickolay said that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office asked if she wanted to pursue a career with the local police. She simply responded, “How could I do that? I would be arresting my friends.” After working in radio, she moved back to Minnesota and worked at Data Card Corp in Minnetonka for several years. She made her way back to Onamia four years ago.
Nickolay now lives in Onamia on the family farm established in 1949. Hobbies and volunteer activity such as golfing, bowling, gardening, reading, delivering for Meals on Wheels, volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry and Second Harvest, and helping at Sacred Heart Church in Wahkon with bake and craft sales keep her plenty busy in retirement.
Thank you for your military service and continued service to the community, Alice!
