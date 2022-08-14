Basically speaking, golf in Minnesota is at best a five-month venture with Mille Lacs area courses typically opening in mid-May and closing in mid-October. With that short window of opportunity, area golfers and courses must take advantage of every opportunity during those 150-so days.
Listed below are some area golf leagues that have flourished so far this summer, along with several tournaments that have taken place or are on deck.
Izatys Resort
A resort that once touted 36 championship designed holes is down to 18 holes, but boasts five active leagues. There is the Tuesday evening men’s nine-hole league, the resort’s oldest league started by Bob Statz in 1973 and continues today with 56 members. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings throughout the season, 20-30 men over 50 years of age show up to play league golf with the format being four-person teams, counting three of the four scores on each hole. That league is under the direction of Dave Stueven. Teeing off just after the men on Tuesdays and Thursdays are a group of women under the direction of Judi Deziel. And a group of men, usually from 8-10 strong also show up in the a.m. to play a rather informal 9-hole league of their own. Also offered is a couples league held Sunday afternoons beginning a 3 p.m. Izatys has also hosted several tournaments this summer. (See pictures on this page.)
Northwood Hills Golf
The Northwood Hills golf facility located five miles south of Garrison on Highway 169 had its beginning in the late 1960s when Mr. Herberger and Mr. Bohmer of St. Cloud bought land and built the area’s first 18-hole golf course – then called Port Mille Lacs. Since then, under several other ownership parties, the course has continued its reputation as a well kept and unique golf experience for low- and high-handicappers alike. Under the ownership of the Appeldoorn family and with the management team of Kristopher and Emily Boike in place, Northwood Hills, as it is called today, is operating with a beautifully adorned clubhouse and pro-shop and offers food and beverages along with several leagues. Monday evenings, the club offers a “Bar League” beginning at 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 20-40 men tee it up in the morning hours for their 18-hole leagues. On Wednesdays, 25-30 women show up at 10 a.m. to play in the Women’s League. Northwoods will be hosting a women’s invitational tourney on Aug. 18, and former course owner R. J. Smiley will be playing host to his Mille Lacs Senior Open scheduled for Sept. 8. The event is open to golfers 50 and over and the format is a two-person scramble.
Fiddlestix RV & Golf Resort
One of the most bustling venues for summer fun around the big lake is Fiddlestix RV & Golf Resort, located just a few miles north of Isle on Highway 47. Although there are no official leagues, there are nine holes of golf open to the public, and the resort is putting the finishing touches on a state-of-the-art, 18-hole, mini-golf project, of which 10 holes will be handicap accessible. Look for the opening date for this fun attraction in the Messenger or on social media
Meet an Izatys owner
Back in the late 1990s, following the development of most of the Izatys Golf and Yacht Club lake property on Mille Lacs, along with the construction of a new main lodge, a hotel, swimming pools, 36 holes of golf, and an expanded marina, the largest resort on the big lake was sold to a syndicate which ultimately filed for bankruptcy in the early 2000s, leaving the resort mostly idle for a few seasons.
Enter a group of six foreign investors who purchased the property in 2013 and have upgraded much of the property ever since. One of those six owners, Leo Shen (pictured above) has decided to make the resort his summer home for 2022, before returning to his residence in San Diego.
Commenting on his firm’s purchase of Izatys, Shen said, “I visited Izatys for the first time in October of 2012, played the golf course and said to myself, ‘We should buy this property.’” By 2013, the investment firm bought the resort and within the past nine years has completely refurbished the inside and outside of the main lodge and the hotel, rebuilt the bridge at the marina, refurbished the swimming pools and improved the golf course.
Shen said he is proud of the work they have put into the property over the years and said he thinks his firm will be part of Izatys for the foreseeable future. Shen said he would like to incorporate the term “Closer Is Better” in future promotions of his resort, citing the fact that locals as well as those from around the state could frequent the resort since it is within driving distance.
