Several issues slated to be on the agenda for the Wahkon City Council during the past months were tabled until the January 2023 meeting pending the results of the Nov. 8 election where there was a chance the make-up of the panel would change.
As its turned out, all three incumbents — Mayor Ronda Bjornson, along with Councilors Chip Frederickson and Rick Roberts — were re-elected, so some of those issues will not have to wait until the new year.
Two of those issues — what to do about enforcing the town’s ordinances with regard to short-term rentals and blight on city and private property — were brought before the council at their November meeting and acted upon.
The council voted to enter an agreement for sharing police services with the city of Isle to deal with enforcing both the ordinances dealing with short-term rentals and blight, and the council voted to pursue the legal advise of Isle’s attorney Damien F. Toven & Associates specifically for guidance in enforcement of those issues.
In other council action, the council voted in favor of changing the city hall internet phone service from Frontier Land Line to SCI Broadband, saving the town some money and hopefully improving the service.
The city also discussed what, if anything, they would want to do with regard to two forfeited lots just off Highway 23 at the Bare Ass Beach junction. One option would be to have the city obtain the two properties, with the possibility of adding parking for those who use the beach during the summer months.
The city announced publicly that a long awaited contract between the city of Wahkon and Mille Lacs Island Resort with regard to the rates being charged to MLIR for their wastewater treatment was “near conclusion.”
Also, the council signed off on a “Memorandum of Understanding” among the various parties involved in the projected sanitary sewer improvement project presently in the works for the city.
Near the end of the meeting, Mille Lacs resident Patti Wiersgalla addressed the council about a decades-old program to spread holiday cheer among the cities circling the big lake. The cities of Onamia, Isle, Wahkon and Garrison have typically come together during the Christmas season to sponsor an “all-community toy collection and distribution” entitled “Community Toy Box.”
Toy donation boxes will be placed in spots around Mille Lacs where people are encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for children ages infant to 12-years old. The toy distribution will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 3-5 p.m. in a drive-thru style at the Onamia Vets Club parking lot. The Mille Lacs Area Social Concerns volunteers will also be on hand suppling fruit bags for families while supplies last. In 2020, the program served 178 children and in 2021 it gave toys to 276 boys and girls.
And, lastly, it may be of interest to readers of the Messenger that the 72 votes garnered by Ronda Bjornson and the 63 by John (Bill) Thompson, qualified Thompson for a vote recount, but he graciously declined that procedure.
