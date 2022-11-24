Several issues slated to be on the agenda for the Wahkon City Council during the past months were tabled until the January 2023 meeting pending the results of the Nov. 8 election where there was a chance the make-up of the panel would change. 

As its turned out, all three incumbents — Mayor Ronda Bjornson, along with Councilors Chip Frederickson and Rick Roberts — were re-elected, so some of those issues will not have to wait until the new year. 

