Allan Lee Anderson, 69, of Aitkin, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. He was born December 25, 1951 in Saint Paul to Edmond “Buster” and Loretta (Jones) Anderson. Allan graduated from Central High School in Saint Paul. He was a member of the National Guard from 1970-1976. Allan was united in marriage to Pamela Ehrreich on September 12, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allan enjoyed hockey, skiing, golf, fishing and especially spending time with his family. Allan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Allan is preceded in death by his parents.
Allan is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Anderson of Aitkin; 3 sons, Logan Anderson of Aitkin, Lucas Anderson of Crosby and Jagger Anderson of Aitkin; 1 grandchild, Skyler Anderson; sister, Denise (Mark) Anderson-Achartz of White Bear Lake; other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 18th from 3-5 p.m. in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin followed by a celebration of Allan’s Life from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Anderson Residence, 36005 State Highway 18, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
