My personal history doesn’t include run-ins with law enforcement. Well, except for that one time back in the 90’s, or maybe it was the 80’s, when I found myself the only vehicle on highway 65 in the early morning and gave in to an impulsive and uncharacteristic burst of speed to see what my new car would do. It took about a minute for red flashing lights to appear in the rearview mirror.
The experience was embarrassing and expensive enough to make me never try such a thing again.
So here I am, decades later, an almost criminal after three encounters with the Isle police within the past six months.
The first happened as I pulled out of a Malone Island neighborhood north of Isle. Although surprised to be pulled over, I rolled down my window and kept my hands in sight on the steering wheel like law-abiding citizens do on TV, in movies, and in books.
The officer walked up to my window and asked if I knew why he’d pulled me over. I said no because I was truly baffled. I became further puzzled when he announced that he’d clocked me at 31 mph. I swallowed a “So?”, and waited politely. The officer informed me that the speed limit on the neighborhood streets of Malone Island is posted at 20 mph. When I apologized for not noticing that, I detected a bit of a twinkle in his eyes, and he told me I’m not the only one who hasn’t noticed it. A friendly little chat followed, along with a “warning” of sorts. Now my car crawls through Malone Island.
A few months later, I got to meet another of our local police officers. My cell rang as I was pulling out of a parking lot in Isle. I saw that it was my friend from out-of-state who’s too busy to call often, so I decided to take this call. Trying to be a good citizen, I pulled off onto a little off-street, paved parking area leading to a utility hut. I’d never noticed this little area before, but there it was – my way to take a cell phone call without being on the road. It was a hot day so I rolled my front windows down. Within minutes I was stunned by an officer’s face peering in through the passenger window.
He greeted me by name and asked if everything was okay. When I told him I was on a cell phone call, he nodded understanding, and explained that he was checking because it isn’t often that there’s a vehicle parked there. We shared a mutual chuckle and he went on his way. I explained to my friend that I had to take a deep breath and wait for a minute to talk until my heart stopped pounding.
Then there was the U-turn thing a few weeks ago. Everyone does it. My husband had just done it a few days before and we commented on how great that expanded intersection is because it makes U-turns an easy way to go back to the post office and bakery after being at the pharmacy or library. We even made a laughing comment about it - “Only in Isle”.
This time, I did it as usual to park at the post office. Before I got out of the driver’s seat, the Chief of Police had pulled up alongside of me with his window rolled down and motioned me to do the same. Again, I was too dumb to know what I was doing wrong. He gave me a friendly little lesson on illegal U-turns, and said they’re cracking down on the issue at that particular intersection because so many people do it and it’s dangerous. I earnestly promised to never do it again. He went on his way, leaving me marveling at another pleasant encounter with local law enforcement.
I must say all three officers were as nice as could be. But I still feel like I’m an almost criminal. I’m happy that our police force is so observant and present. It’s a good feeling and I’m thankful to them.
This is where I must add that I have dearly loved family members in the legal and law enforcement professions. All these people who protect and serve make me proud and grateful. My car has a “Back the Blue” sticker that I’ll never take off.
Mary Wasche is a Messenger guest columnist and contributing writer.
