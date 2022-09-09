Bob Statz

Bob Statz

On a pleasant August morning, hundreds of Mille Lacs area families came to the Onamia Elementary gym to take part in a health and wellness day, sponsored in part by the Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation. 

A popular attraction for families during this day was the free give-aways of school supplies. There are numerous accounts of how expensive it is these days for families to provide the list of supplies a school district says a child needs to start the new school year. Some families are forced to shell out hundreds of dollars per child so their students can attend opening day of school loaded with supplies on a schools bucket list. There were many happy faces among the children and parents who left that wonderful event in Onamia’s gym with free supplies ranging from note books to winter boots. 

