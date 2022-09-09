On a pleasant August morning, hundreds of Mille Lacs area families came to the Onamia Elementary gym to take part in a health and wellness day, sponsored in part by the Mille Lacs Area Health Foundation.
A popular attraction for families during this day was the free give-aways of school supplies. There are numerous accounts of how expensive it is these days for families to provide the list of supplies a school district says a child needs to start the new school year. Some families are forced to shell out hundreds of dollars per child so their students can attend opening day of school loaded with supplies on a schools bucket list. There were many happy faces among the children and parents who left that wonderful event in Onamia’s gym with free supplies ranging from note books to winter boots.
And kudos to those who helped sponsor this expo.
But I have always had a problem with the very nature of having to call on other agencies besides the school district to supply children with the needed materials for their classes.
I ask this: Why, after taxpayers have supplied money to run their schools, are businesses and others asked to again fork over more dough to help those very institutions carry out their missions? Why, when budgeting for the coming school year, can’t local school boards make provisions for supplying their incoming students with the basic necessities to attend classes?
I believe this to be a valid question.
And I am not talking about quirky goods like fancy backpacks or ear-plugs. I am talking about pencils, crayons, tablets, etc. which each child is currently required to provide for themselves upon entering a classroom the first day each year. Why can’t those supplies be handed to each child on that first day free of charge, paid for with tax revenue?
Why? Because the school boards know that parents or other entities will come through with providing those basics supplies.
When I taught school, I was asked to provide a marching band and was also put in charge of creating numerous school year books during my tenure.
I recall approaching my school boards and asking them this: Do you want a high school marching band? They invariably answered, yes. To which I would respond by saying it would cost a certain amount to fund this program. The board would then have to decide if they would fund a marching band. If they would have said no, it was not my job as a teacher to go to the downtown business district to ask them to fund buying uniforms and such for my marching band students. And it was certainly not my job to ask the kids in my band to go out and sell pizzas in order to run our summer marching program.
Likewise, as the yearbook advisor, I would ask the board if they would like the school to have a yearbook. They would invariably answer yes, to which I would reply how much it would cost the school to supplement the cost of such a book. If the board would have said they would not agree to helping fund the yearbook, I didn’t feel it was my job to go out to the downtown merchants asking them to help fund the book by buying ads. In fact, I may have been the only yearbook advisor in the state who did not sell ads to businesses to help fund a book.
The money from our taxes lies in the school’s account for the purpose of providing what is needed in the classrooms to run the school. Teachers and citizens must simply approach their local school boards and ask them similar questions I asked my boards years ago: “Do you want our children to have pencils, paper and crayons when they appear for the opening of school?”
Then listen to the board’s reply.
And if they say no, it is not a teachers job to ask the community, or parents for that matter, to help with purchase of school supplies.
P.S. We all know of local teachers who have used their own expenses to provide needy students with the cost of school supplies. Kudos to those caring educators.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional photojournalist employed by theMille Lacs Messenger.
