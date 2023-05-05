Do you meditate?
It was a question I asked a lot of people in my life about four years ago. I was trying to figure out the point of it, and, importantly, what people actually meant by “meditation.”
Was it what I had always pictured? Clearing your mind, focusing on one word? How long were you supposed to do that? How do you figure out what the word is supposed to be? I also wasn’t interested in “clearing my mind.” Somehow I thought it would be dangerous, leaving it susceptible to other forces-that-be, as if I wouldn’t occupy my mind at all during meditation. I also couldn’t imagine my mind quiet, its bustling mill stilled and calm.
My investigation didn’t yield very many helpful results. Of course, it’s a personal question, and those I asked had difficulty expressing what they were doing, what it felt like, what the goal was. So I pushed on, content to let my frazzled mind stay frazzled.
Since that time, I’ve undergone a shift in thinking. While I used to spend much of my time preoccupied with the “point” of something, I now measure “usefulness” very differently and hesitate to even use that word, as it’s limited in its scope and feels too economical in a way I don’t want to measure life experiences.
When I first started practicing yoga a few years ago, I would laugh in the privacy of my own home, while the instructor I found on YouTube said stuff about setting intentions and saying stuff out loud – I just couldn’t do it. I had the utmost respect for people who could get something out of that, but I was resistant and maybe felt a little foolish, even in front of exactly zero people in my unshared apartment.
I began asking myself what exactly I was afraid of. And I started putting a little more good faith effort into the led meditations and intentions. You know what happened? Not a whole lot. It wasn’t magic, it wasn’t like being struck by lightning. But I did begin to see how I could knit my physical self with my inner self – my soul and my mind.
We have a tendency to fracture ourselves. Some would say we’re born fractured. I no longer go that far. But we elevate soul above body or body above soul, or maybe we elevate something outside ourselves to the detriment of body and soul.
Recently, I listened to a podcast with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy as the guest. He and Krista Tippett of On Being discussed our culture’s impulse to simply speak of cures when, actually, a deeper, fuller healing needs to be undertaken. I’ve been thinking about that difference between curing and healing, the subtleties and nuances – how, for many years, I wanted to be cured of whatever ailed me. Without having the words for it at the time, I see now over the last few years the integration of body and mind, my inner life with the environment around me, I have undertaken the work of healing.
And it’s not simply an “I” work. There are those around me, my great cloud of witnesses, if you will. Here and not here, those who have temporarily entered my life and those who have stuck around.
At the end of the interview, Murthy leads listeners through a short meditation. He asks that you close your eyes and place your right hand over your heart. And to think of those who have loved you over the years, who have supported you and stood by, even when it was difficult. Think of those who have celebrated times of joy and success with you. Allow that love from them to lift you up, to brighten and fill you.
“That love is always there, even if they are not physically with you, because you carry that love in your heart,” Murthy said. “And know that you are and always will be worthy of that love.”
That struck me. It’s a concept that is foreign to me – to be worthy of love, to be worthy of anything that’s good. Or, rather, it was something that was foreign. I’m slowly unlearning that impulse to deny that language of deserving.
I guess that brings me around to the place my friends were a few years ago when I was quizzing them about their meditative practices. I sort of meditate now? I’m less concerned with the how and why and just explore the insecurities and worry I may feel with curiosity.
Am I doing this right? I have no idea, but I’m learning and growing. That’s good enough for me.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger.
