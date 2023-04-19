After a closed session for discussion, the Isle City Council opted not to file an Amicus Brief in conjunction with Mille Lacs County in the ongoing lawsuit between the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the county. The vote to not participate and “remain neutral and [unbiased] to either governing body” was unanimous by the council.
Mayor Ernie Frie was not present for the meeting.
In a later email, Clerk/Treasurer Jamie Hubbell said that the “biggest factors” in the decision were “the city’s current working relationship with both the Band and the county, and then the costs to have the Indian Affairs attorney submit on behalf of the city.”
The request originated from the county’s attorney, Randy Thompson, according to Hubbell.
Short-term rental public hearing
A public hearing will be held on May 9 at 6 p.m. to hear from residents about the city’s proposed short-term rental ordinance.
The council plans to amend the zoning ordinance to include regulations on short-term rentals. Language for the proposal passed through the Planning and Zoning Commission and has been amended by the council.
The proposal includes restricting the number of short-term rentals an individual can operate within city limits to two, as well as setting a minimum age requirement of 21 to rent. It also caps overnight guests to 15 per parcel. Hubbell previously has said they used the parcel language in particular to include individuals who may bring a tent or sleep outside.
At a prior meeting, Hubbell added that the city’s ordinance is meant to “marry” the county’s ordinance; much of the draft’s language is borrowed from the ordinance in Battle Lake. Before any changes can be officially adopted, the council needs to hold three separate public hearings regarding the ordinance. Currently, the city’s only regulation on short-term rentals is the permit process.
The council approved two more short-term rentals at their recent meeting.
In relation to one permit application, a neighbor submitted a letter to the council. Hubbell explained that the letter expressed concern over a shared driveway, and the level of traffic, noise and uncontrolled parties that may be present at the short-term rental. The letter writer indicated they would not have signed the easement if they had known the property was going to be a short-term rental.
City attorney Damien Toven told the council that they can always limit the number of vehicles that can be parked at the property within the permit. Hubbell also reminded the council that the permit can be withdrawn.
Councilor Don Dahlen asked about a previous discussion, wherein the council talked about not allowing any more short-term rentals within the city. Was that still on the table? Hubbell said the limit is not a part of the current regulation. With the approval of the two short-term rentals in question, the city would be at 4% short-term rentals out of all residential homes in the city.
Councilor Monica Keding said, “I don’t like it, but we have no grounds” to deny the permits.
Both applications were approved, bringing the number of short-term rentals up to 17 in Isle.
The council heard a question from Tony Brumm, who asked if there’s any kind of disclosure of ordinances before sales in the city. Hubbell said the city can’t help or hinder a sale, and that nine times out of 10, a buyer doesn’t contact the city. If they did, the city can only provide what is outlined in the ordinance, but they are in communication with local realtors.
Other reports
Isle’s public works is crossing their fingers for a mild late autumn/early winter to end the year. Public Works Superintendent Jason Minenko noted how grueling the winter has been, even over the month of March. Hubbell stated that a little over 85% of the snow removal budget has already been used for the year.
In an email, Hubbell said, “We had so many days of snow this season that we never expected in 20 years! Between wages, fuel and vehicle repairs we are probably a little over 85%.”
The Isle municipal liquor store continues to bring in revenue, even with weather-related closures which plagued the business over the month of March.
In her report, manager Nikki Johann said the bar was not open at all this time last year but believes the numbers they continue to show demonstrate its viability. “[The bar] is standing on its own now.” While it’s “been an uphill climb” for the bar, it is “making an improvement.”
The bar was able to double their rent check, according to Johann. Hubbell stated in a later email that the check went from $790 in February to $1,561 in March. The Lions Club took over pull/etabs at the muni, which contributed to the success in increasing the rent check.
Overall, the muni increased their revenue over 2022, from $50,066.36 in 2022 to $61,562.55 in 2023, a difference of $11,496.19. Expenses decreased from 2022, at $65,173.50 to $62,097.59 in 2023 – a difference of $3,075.91.
Council approved increasing the starting wage at the muni. Johann said she and Hubbell took a “look at what other people are hiring for,” and found that the muni was “sorely lacking” by about $2 an hour.
Councilor Monica Keding said the muni has “been fighting being short for a year.” She said it’s a goal to “keep a stable staff,” especially with the oncoming season.
Effective April 25, the council approved an increase to $14 an hour.
Other tidbits from the March and April council meetings:
- According to Chief Mark Reichel, there were 238 calls to the police department over the month of March.
- About a dozen medical evacuations have occurred at the airport over the winter. Brumm is hoping to open the airport soon with nicer weather. Plans are underway for a summer fly-in.
- A few of the city’s infrastructure projects, such as the well house project, though largely complete, won’t see final completion until nicer weather. The city’s engineering firm will meet with the DNR soon to discuss the design for hooking up the state park to city sewer infrastructure.
- The backhoe has been repaired and returned to public works.
- The council renewed their CD at 3.99% for six months as part of their revolving loan fund for small businesses. The next renewal will come when Isle’s industrial park is shovel-ready for new businesses.
- Isle is combining forces with Wahkon for the annual Clean-Up Day, which will be held June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wahkon.
