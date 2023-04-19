jim lease wahkon city council.jpg

Speaking on behalf of vendors who frequent Wahkon public celebrations, Mille Lacs local Jim Lease asked the Wahkon City Council to amend their vendor policies to included more lead time for setting up their shops and better communication as to available sites for their ventures. 

The paramount issue leading the Wahkon City Council’s April meeting was Mille Lacs County’s request that cities within the county file an Amicus Brief reenforcing the county’s position in the lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county in 2017 with regard to the termination of the law enforcement agreement. 

