The paramount issue leading the Wahkon City Council’s April meeting was Mille Lacs County’s request that cities within the county file an Amicus Brief reenforcing the county’s position in the lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county in 2017 with regard to the termination of the law enforcement agreement.
Entangled with the lawsuit is the boundary issue of the reservation. The case is on appeal with the Eighth Circuit Court after District Judge Susan Richard Nelson issued a ruling in January, affirming the Band’s inherent law enforcement authority and re-affirming a previous ruling that the 61,000 acre reservation boundary from the Treaty of 1855 was never disestablished.
After a good deal of discussion and relying on advice from their legal council, the Wahkon Council made a motion which carried unanimously to hire attorney Frank Kowalkowski, at a salary not to exceed $25,000, to file an Amicus Brief to support Mille Lacs County’s appeal, with at least one additional partner or more.
Possible partners with Wahkon might have been the cities of Isle, and Onamia, as well as Isle Harbor, South Harbor and/or Kathio townships.
In subsequent action, Isle’s Council voted unanimously not to join Wahkon in pursuing the brief, while South Harbor and Isle Harbor townships voted yes. The item did not appear on Onamia’s monthly agenda and Kathio Township was to meet on Monday, April 17.
In other action by the Wahkon Council, they OK’d a resolution to allow the DOT to maintain the speed flasher located at the west entrance to the city.
The council also authorized the allocation of $7,400 dollars from the WAVE fund, formerly an organization under the umbrella of the city, to the newly formed WAVE Committee to be used as startup money in their venture into heading up future Wahkon Days celebrations.
Next on the agenda was discussion about the city’s policy concerning vendors setting up shop in town at Farmers Markets and Wahkon Days. Onamia local and veteran vendor Jim Lease was on-hand to speak for his own enterprise, but also on behalf of others who would work the Wahkon Days event. He requested a bit more set-up time and earlier info on set-up locations in the future for these events. The council voted to amend their vendor policy to include obtaining permission from the WAVE Committee for instructions as to how, when and where to set up shop and that vendors get approval from the city council for overnight set-ups by vendors during Wahkon Days.
The council announced the city’s observance of “Renew, Energize and Donate” (RED) Day scheduled for Thursday, May 11 in Wahkon. Wahkon’s local Keller Williams realtors have dedicated this day to Wahkon the past few years, and they invite volunteers to show up at the city’s Veteran’s Park at 10 a.m. on May 11 for the purpose of ranking and weeding the park area. Rakes and trash bags will be provided.
As for the recent issue concerning the Mugg’s of Mille Lacs compliance with their conditional use permit, owner Rob Dubbs expressed via a letter to the council that he will address the issue of the dumpster presence in his business back lot when snow and weather allows him to do so.
Wahkon is pairing with Isle in offering a “Clean Up Day scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. thru 1 p.m. to be staged this year at the Wahkon City Hall parking area. Next year, the event will be held in Isle. Those in the Wahkon/Isle area considering taking part in this day may bring all home and yard clean-up items to the Wahkon City Hall parking area. All customers will be charged a minimal disposal cost. Residents of the cities of Wahkon and Isle who wish to drop items off may present a property tax statement or utility bill and receive $1 off every item disposed. Contact the city clerk of each city for a list of “acceptable and unacceptable items” for this event.
It was officially announced and a copy presented to council members at the April council meeting that the Sanitary Sewer Service Agreement between Wahkon and Mille Lacs Island Resort was finalized and signed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.