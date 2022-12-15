This story is the second in a series; the first can be found online or in our Dec. 7 edition.
Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. The state inventory lists the actual number as 11,842 lakes, with acreage parameters being different for unincorporated areas versus cities. But according to a Minnesota Public Radio report from 2019, the number jumps up to 21,871 if you account for wetlands and smaller basins in unincorporated areas.
Many people have a picture of a duck floating on open water when they picture a wetland, Susan Shaw said in a phone interview. But wetlands “are much more” than that. Shaw is the District Administrator for the Mille Lacs County Soil and Water Conservation District. She said lots of croppable farmland is considered wetland.
According to BWSR, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, before becoming a state, Minnesota had 18.6 million acres of wetlands, out of the state’s 53.6 million acres. “Today, only about 10.6 million acres of Minnesota’s pre-statehood wetlands remain.”
Kelly Applegate, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s Department of Natural Resources Commissioner, said a wetland is a “place for water to recharge. … Wetlands clean the water.”
The United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) states on their website, “Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs.”
While that picture of the duck floating on open water is part of the kaleidoscope of wetland ecology, BWSR says that forested wetlands, shrub swamps, wet meadows and bogs occupy Minnesota acreage. “Some wetland types,” their website further states, “have little or no surface water for all or part the year.”
Wetlands factor into the health of watersheds and “everything downstream,” Buffer Specialist and Ag Inspector Samuel Seybold of the Aitkin SWCD said in an email.
The EPA defines a watershed as a “geographic area which water, sediments and dissolved materials drain from higher elevations to a common low-lying outlet or basin [to] a point on a larger stream, lake, underlying aquifer or estuary.”
Wetlands capture what travels through watersheds, and with the shallow water and high levels of nutrients, various organisms develop and become part of the food chain, feeding fish and then birds and mammals, which often use wetlands for food and shelter, especially during migration. Not only that, but scientists have discovered that wetlands store carbon instead of releasing carbon dioxide, helping to “moderate global climate conditions,” according to the EPA. Additionally, “More than one-third of the United States’ threatened and endangered species live only in wetlands, and nearly half use wetlands at some point in their lives.”
Applegate said wetlands are “very sensitive to disturbance.” Their microbes and plants have evolved in that particular setting; any change can affect the wetland and that development. It was in 1991 that the Minnesota Legislature approved the Wetland Conservation Act (WCA). According to the University of Minnesota Extension website, “The goals of the WCA are to protect wetlands (no net loss) and make the process of wetland regulation more equitable.”
Some of the reasons for wetland protection include water quality, flood control as well as drought augmentation, fish and wildlife habitat, recreation and commercial benefits, such as farming.
Risks to wetlands and watersheds
It’s no secret that catastrophic weather events are increasing, displacing millions of people and wiping out infrastructure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 55 million people are affected by droughts every year; “Water scarcity impacts 40% of the world’s population, and as many as 700 million people are at-risk of being displaced as a result of drought by 2030.”
As for flooding, NOAA estimates that flooding damage costs the U.S. an average of $5 billion a year. FloodDefenders.org states that 99% of U.S. counties are impacted by flooding.
The United States is facing both flooding and drought issues. While some parts of the country are facing heavier and heavier rainfall, like on the East Coast, places like Texas and California are facing exceptional drought conditions.
When droughts drag on or the waters rise, it’s not a matter of which one is worse, Shaw said. “They’re just going to hurt in different ways.”
Droughts deplete shallow wells and can be a challenge for farmers. They can also exacerbate wildfires. The National Interagency Fire Center has documented 70,000 wildfires per year on average since 1983, according to the EPA.
Flooding “washes what we’re doing on the surface” into ditches, wetlands and streams, Shaw added. From that, phosphorus enters into waterways from the soil – a fertilizer that can cause algae blooms, makes water look green and decreases the oxygen available in water. Overall, flooding “exaggerates” the natural process.
Wetlands can help in both situations: “When rainfall is heavy, wetlands slow the waters, reducing flood damage and soil erosion downstream. During drought, water stored in wetlands maintains stream flows and may help recharge groundwater,” according to BWSR.
While wetlands can help mitigate some of the effects from droughts and floods alike, changing patterns in the climate and weather have led to more frequent occurrences of these events. In the One Watershed One Plan proposal for the Snake River watershed, which runs through five counties, including Mille Lacs and Aitkin Counties, it is noted that shoreline erosion and aquatic community damage have increased due to fluctuations in lake levels. It goes on, “Likewise, altered hydrology — especially when combined with extreme rainfall events — reduces the ability of water bodies to store water, leading to increased, earlier peak flows, as well as flash flooding and ponding of water beyond surface water bodies.”
The proposed mine
Seybold estimates that about “50% of the landmass is likely wetland” in Aitkin County, though it has never been fully delineated. What’s more, the county has “more than 350 lakes and 900 miles of streams and rivers that are found in seven separate watersheds.”
It’s that precious resource of water that Applegate of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe DNR wants to see protected. But it’s one he sees to be at risk if the proposed nickel mine from Talon Metals goes through.
Water, Applegate said, is not only essential for life, it’s part of the Ojibwe culture. “We live in a different way that depends on clean resources.” According to a report by the Inaajimowin, the proposed mine would be “1.3 miles away from Mille Lacs Band housing in the Round Lake Neighborhood of the Minnewawa.” Nearby, too, is Rice Lake, where Band members harvest manoomin (wild rice) after their tradition.
Talon Metals, after detecting a high-grade nickel deposit beneath the earth’s surface in Tamarack, has proposed an underground mine. In conjunction with Rio Tinto, the company plans to extract the nickel to supply Tesla with 165 million pounds of nickel in concentrate, an essential ingredient for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy is providing $114 million for the project, an estimated 27% of total project cost, based on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. After mining for nickel in Tamarack, the ore will be transported by railway to a processing facility in Mercer County, North Dakota.
Mining “has never been good” for the earth, Applegate said. It disturbs the geology and hydrology of the area – any time you “open the earth,” the “process is disturbing to the native plant community.” Native plants are essential for pollinator communities, as pollinators are for various plants and crops. According to Pollinator.org, “Many pollinator populations are in decline.”
Todd Malan of Talon Metals, Chief External Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy, said in an interview that the country’s transition to electric vehicles is “confronting to the history of mining.” Talon, he said, “understand[s] those concerns,” and believes they can extract nickel, copper and cobalt “while also protecting the environment.” Something they will have to prove in environmental reviews submitted to both Minnesota and North Dakota.
Many people may picture a “big, giant pit” when they think of mining, but Malan said underground mining can be conducted in a “surgical way.” The mine itself will be about 40-60 acres, he added.
As an example of underground mining, Malan pointed to the Eagle Mine in Michigan and said the footprint of Tamarack’s mine would be “smaller and more compact.” Plus, with more “advanced technologies” and lessons learned from Michigan, Malan said the Tamarack mine “will have a further level of environmental safeguards,” like the removal of the processing facility to a drier environment in North Dakota.
Even with those safeguards in place, Kelly Applegate has concerns.
He said, “We need specific information about the mine itself.” The sole example is Eagle Mine, which Applegate stated, “It’s far too early to know the impacts on the environment [from it].”
Eagle Mine, in Marquette County of the Upper Peninsula, has been in operation since 2014. In compliance with their permit, which was granted in 2007, Eagle submits both annual monitoring events and certain quarterly ones. In their 2020 report, under Continuous, Daily and Monthly Groundwater Elevations, four monitoring groundwater sites were below the minimum baseline level that had been calculated in the separate locations. One site’s readings “were greater than the maximum background levels” from two different quarters, attributed to spring melt and precipitation.
Greater effects of mining, Applegate said, “can show up much later.”
In Aitkin County, there is a “high water table,” he added. And it’s been an area that has experienced flooding in recent years.
Not only that, but with the high presence of wetlands and watersheds, what happens in the county certainly does not stay within the county; waterways downstream can feel the effects of any altered levels – Aitkin County is a stop along the way for Mississippi and St. Croix Watersheds. “This is a big, far-reaching impact that’s at stake here,” Applegate said.
In an effort to mitigate some of the potential risk of the ore extracted in Tamarack coming in contact with water, Talon has proposed a processing facility in Mercer County, North Dakota. To get nickel concentrate, the ore from the mine must be separated from other components in the ore body, which will occur in North Dakota, according to Talon’s proposal.
Certain components of the ore drawn up from underground in Tamarack, if exposed to air and water, can create sulfuric acid, “the same chemical composition as battery acid,” Applegate said. “A big concern” for the Band, he added, is that ore coming in contact with the surface. “Any type of mining product on the surface, even a pebble” is a concern. Damage from sulfuric acid is “irreversible … to mitigate [it] is nearly impossible.”
Applegate specifically talked about Talon’s plans to transport the ore to North Dakota via an already existing BNSF railway. The railway travels over precious wetland acreage. “What happens if there’s a disaster?” Applegate asked of any derailment.
Malan said that kind of event is “extremely unlikely.” But the railcars transporting the ore “will be secured with rigid lids attached to the top of the cars.” If an event does occur and is “severe enough to compromise the lid, any spilled ore would be promptly collected along with any soil which it came into contact.” He added the generation of sulfuric acid occurs over long periods of times and would not be a concern “over the very short duration in which any spilled ore would be in contact with the ground.”
No precise details were given about how spilled ore would be collected or the clean-up tracked to ensure thorough collection over potentially sensitive wetland areas.
Green production
From Talon’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) #3, available online, the company states, “Talon has a bold goal of becoming one of the most environmentally friendly underground mines ever constructed.”
The goal is ambitious, but they have committed to using an all electric/battery powered fleet for their mining operations; additionally, Malan said, “The mine and the processing facility will be powered with grid energy from the Minnesota and North Dakota electrical grids, respectively, and we are negotiating to purchase certified green energy.”
Applegate believes there are better, greener alternatives to mining for nickel. “More environmentally-friendly options should be researched,” he said.
One proposal he mentioned was sodium ion batteries, which would reduce dependence on mined lithium and nickel.
A report from Electrek in July 2022 described a research team from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory “has developed a sodium-ion battery with greatly extended longevity;” the lab published their findings in the “Nature Energy” journal.
United Airlines just announced “a strategic investment in Natron Energy,” according to Electrive.com, for their ground fleet of vehicles. Natron Energy is a U.S. developer of sodium-ion batteries.
Applegate also asked, “If metals are needed, why aren’t we recycling more?” He proposed mining in landfills, as nickel is an infinitely recyclable resource. For a “truly green impact,” he said, we need to be “utilizing what we already have.”
Malan said Talon Metals is interested in recycling, but “we don’t have enough nickel, lithium or copper in circulation at present for recycling to be the only source of battery materials if we are to meet President Biden’s goal of half the U.S. vehicle fleet in EVs [electric vehicle] by 2035.” He believes in the future, maybe by 2060 or 2070, there may be enough in use to talk about “a purely battery mineral system.”
“Recycling nickel is one part of reducing the need for environmentally risky mining projects,” Applegate said. But there is emerging interest and support in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, “which rely on iron rather than cobalt and nickel.”
According to BatteryTechOnline.com, Tesla “revealed that roughly 50% of its EVs produced in the first quarter of 2022 were equipped with LFP batteries.”
Applegate also highlighted “advancements in hydrogen or soybean powered cars, indicating that mining doesn’t have to be the answer to meeting electric vehicle and green energy demands.”
A summary from NPR news on the Global Carbon Budget report in 2021 found that we had 11 years to reduce carbon emissions to avoid causing global temperatures to rise over 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. That report gave us even less time than the previously predicted 20 years in 2015.
Electric vehicles are part of the puzzle to reducing carbon emissions – a goal the government is prioritizing. How we get there can affect our future in unseen ways.
It is expected that Talon will begin the environmental review process in February or March, Malan said. More information about the proposed mine can be found on their website, talonmetals.com.
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has a dedicated webpage outlining their concerns with the mine. That can be found at https://millelacsband.com/home/mining-impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.