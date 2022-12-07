The country’s future is moving towards electric vehicles, but at what cost?
This story is the first in a series, the next of which will be published in next week’s edition.
Sitting on the east side of Aitkin County resides Tamarack, a small city with a population of about 100. In recent months, the area has gained more and more attention, as a high-grade nickel deposit has been detected below the earth’s surface, which Talon Metals in conjunction with Rio Tinto has made plans to extract via underground mining to supply Tesla with 165 million pounds of nickel in concentrate. The U.S. Department of Energy is providing $114 million for the project, an estimated 27% of total project cost, based on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
After mining for nickel in Tamarack, the ore will be transported by railway to a processing facility in Mercer County, North Dakota. A report by the Aitkin Independent Age stated an environmental review is set for February. Even while some may see the mining process as necessary to obtain the nickel necessary to create more environmentally friendly electric vehicles, there are concerns about compromising water quality, habitat destruction and air pollution.
Survey says …
According to Stacker, of the 87 counties in Minnesota, Mille Lacs County ranks number 50 for concern over climate change. The site used data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and counties were ranked by the percent of residents who are worried about global warming.
Mille Lacs’ neighbor to the north, Aitkin County, did not even appear on the top 50 list, and neither did Kanabec nor Sherburne Counties, while Benton County ranked as number 42 and Crow Wing was number 40 on the list. All three counties listed in the top 50 ranked about 8% lower than the Minnesota average for concern about climate change, but, according to Stacker, about 57.6% of respondents in those counties agree that global warming is affecting the weather.
The Mille Lacs Messenger conducted an informal survey online to gauge a more local perspective on the presence of climate change and its challenges, which garnered a small sample size. Of the 31 responses, 41.9% said they believe climate change is a pressing issue; 54.8% said no, it is not a pressing issue, and one respondent indicated they were unsure if it was a pressing issue. The numbers broke down the same way when asked if they believed climate change has affected their regional area.
When it came to asking if legislative action is necessary to address climate change, however, the unsure respondent moved to a firm no, which aligned with 18 other respondents for 58.1%. Those who believe legislative action is necessary mirrored the previous two questions with 41.9%.
Legislative action
As the specter of climate change grows, with an average of 31.2% residents reported hearing about global warming in the media at least weekly, according to the Stacker study, more and more legislative action comes to the forefront. In 2018, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) introduced what is known as the “Green New Deal.”
The introduced resolution identifies human activity as “the dominant cause of observed climate change over the past century,” contributing to rising sea levels and an increase in extreme weather events, such as wildfires, severe storms and droughts. It states, “global temperatures must be kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrialized levels to avoid the most severe impacts of a changing climate.”
With that in mind, its goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from human sources between 40 and 60 percent by 2030 and obtain net-zero global emissions by 2050. The resolution was handily defeated in the Senate, 57-0. Common criticism for the resolution called its goals unrealistic and financially impossible, costing an estimated $36,100 to $65,300 for each household in America, according to an American Action Forum cost analysis.
While federal policy floundered, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 24 states and the District of Columbia “have adopted specific greenhouse gas emissions targets.” The state of Minnesota is one of those states, and a U. S. News and WalletHub report puts Minnesota in the top 10 for “greenest states.” The report examined 25 different metrics, like waste and recycling policies, as well as energy efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions.
Minnesota has a Climate Action Framework in place, which states, “Transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gasses in Minnesota – accounting for about a quarter of our state’s emissions.”
Included in the plan are six goals, namely: support clean transportation, develop climate-smart natural and working lands, create resilient communities, build clean energy and efficient buildings, support healthy communities and lives, and, finally, invest in a clean economy. Each goal has action items, as well as a designation of leading, enacting or encouraging these action steps.
Stated under the “Summary of climate actions,” an action step includes “Implement[ing] the Minnesota Strategic Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan,” which focuses on developing charging station infrastructure for EVs across the state. Funding for the Strategic EV Plan comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which created the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. NEVI “provides funds for states to install fast chargers for electric vehicles along designated corridors.” According to the plan, Minnesota will receive $68 million in federal funds over the next five years.
In August 2021, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order, setting the goal to make half of all new vehicles sold electric by 2030. The Minnesota EV Infrastructure Plan states that EV “registrations have increased significantly in the last five years,” but to meet goals set by the state for decarbonization, “EVs would have to make up 60% of all new car sales and 20% of cars on the road in 2030.”
Where did EVs come from?
According to the Department of Energy, the idea of electric vehicles isn’t exactly new. The DOE website traces EV history back to 1828, when what they call “small-scale electric cars” were being developed. It’s not until 1889 that William Morrison of Des Moines, Iowa created the first electric vehicle in the U.S., which was basically an electrified wagon. But between the years of 1908 and 1912, Henry Ford introduced his gas-powered car, the Model T. The mass-production and then subsequent discovery of crude oil in Texas helped to deflate the electric vehicle market. As gas prices soared in the 60s and 70s, an interest in electric cars was once again stoked.
It was in 2006 when a Silicon Valley startup, Tesla Motors, began work on luxury electric sports cars. Other car manufacturers took note and began working to produce their own EV and EV-hybrid models.
According to the DOE, “The battery is the most expensive part in an electric vehicle.” But investments by the Energy Department in 2013 cut the cost of the batteries by half in four years, “helping make electric vehicles more affordable for consumers.”
While gas-powered cars use lead-acid batteries, electric vehicles depend on lithium-ion batteries, like the ones found in cell phones and laptops. The lithium-ion batteries have a greater energy density and hold their charge longer, according to the J.D. Power website.
Those lithium-ion batteries contain nickel. According to the Nickel Institute, the element has long been used in batteries. Using nickel in batteries, the Institute’s website states, “helps deliver higher energy density and greater storage capacity at a lower cost.” Nickel-containing batteries also have a role to play in renewable energy sources, like wind turbines and solar panels; the batteries allow that energy to be stored until it can be used.
Concerns
Questions are being raised about the sustainability of producing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, as well as the electric grid’s capacity to support EVs.
Forbes columnist James Morris, who founded an EV-positive website, has stated that the electric grid is more than ready to handle an increasing number of EVs in developed nations, especially as the transition to electric vehicles is not happening overnight. U.S. News reports that most industry leaders believe the electric grid is capable of handling the charging demands EVs present.
While there is more nuance to that discussion that can be had, perhaps more pressing, and certainly to the greater Mille Lacs area, is the production of nickel to support lithium-ion batteries.
In the Mille Lacs Messenger’s informal survey, 71% of respondents indicated they do not feel positive about the push for electric vehicles in the United States, with 12.9% unsure about their feelings and 16.1% who indicated they feel positive about the push. Those numbers are slightly different from how respondents feel about legislative action regarding climate change in general: 58.1% said they do not believe legislation is necessary to address climate change; 41.9% said legislative action is necessary. This reveals an interesting divergence for those who do believe legislation is necessary: They may support so-called green policy, but they may not believe electric vehicles are the way to go.
Tamarack mine
The proposed mine in Tamarack reveals a divide in formulating what a green future may look like.
Chief External Affairs Officer & Head of Climate Strategy Todd Malan of Talon Metals said there is a shared goal with many government leaders, non-governmental organizations and people in Minnesota: “We need to address climate change.”
But in what way do we as a society and culture go about cultivating that future?
Kelly Applegate, Commissioner of the Mille Lacs Band Department of Natural Resources, agreed that reducing carbon emissions “is a good thing.”
A greener future is one that “we can confidently pass down the environment and the earth, and that off to future generations,” he added. It means giving them an environment “better than we have now,” not just on a tribal level, but a global one.
Despite the shared goal of reducing carbon emissions and building a better future for the generations to come, the push for electric vehicles as a solution brings to the fore issues of consistency and complexity in emerging energy sources.
Next week, we dive into the layers of the proposed Tamarack mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.