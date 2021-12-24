The Minnesota - Florida connection
Jason “Musky Breath” Hamernick is a very well known name in the muskie circles in general — and especially around Mille Lacs — where he is, shall we say, pretty much legendary. For many years in a row back in the 2000s, when there was a steady muskie tournament circuit on the lake, Jason and his partner would win them. It got to be like all the other anglers were competing for second place.
And when it came to catching fall lunkers he was equally impressive. As a matter of fact, Jason’s boat has probably had more 50 pounders in it than most other boats combined. And the number of muskies over the coveted 50 inches he’s had in his boat is probably well into the triple digits.
So if you haven’t heard, last season was his last year guiding here in Minnesota for muskies. He announced he’s retired, so to speak. And in grand fashion has moved his Muskie Breath Guide Service to southern Florida, where he and his family have become permanent residents.
Now, Jason is all things saltwater, but is known for his exceptional tarpon prowess, which, essentially is a saltwater muskie - but on steroids and then some. Jason has been guiding tarpon down there for six years now and permanently moved there three years ago. I caught up with Jason to talk about his move to Florida, tarpon fishing, and his still loving muskies and the Mille lacs area, and here’s what he had to say:
How long have you been guiding muskies? I started guiding when I was a senior in high school. My dad has some buddies that loved to fish and he said, “you should hire my kid, he’s really good”! After my first trip the guy handed me a bunch of cash and I immediately thought I could do this for a living.
So what got you started on Mille Lacs? My wife, Kathie, actually introduced me to the lake as she had a cabin on the east side. I immediately fell in love with the lake and everything about it. At that time I was more of a multi species guy, but for sure leaned towards muskies.
How did you get started muskie fishing? I caught my first accidental Muskie bass fishing when I was a kid and immediately thought it was the coolest thing ever! The addiction took over from there!
That will do it, how long have you been fishing Mille Lacs? I’ve been guiding on Mille Lacs since the late 90s.
What is it that you like about Mille Lacs? The potential the lake has now for a world record muskie is unmatched by anything else in my opinion. Terrible for muskie numbers now, but if you’re after a true giant, then it’s my choice for sure.
With that said, what is your biggest Mille Lacs muskie? My longest fish was a 57 1/2 inches caught on a walk the dog top water on a five and a half foot long rod which was a heck of a fight being the fish ate on the third twitch of the retrieve. My heaviest was 57 inches long with a 27 inch girth which I caught In November on a pounder bull dawg.
Those are definitely some giants! What got you started in Florida? My parents have lived in Florida for 25 years now and I always visited in the winter and fished, and absolutely loved the action. It wasn’t until I fished with Ben Olsen that I was introduced to the tarpon. It was game over from there. I knew immediately I had to move down there and chase those things!
Sounds like a new addiction. What’s your biggest tarpon? Two years ago I guided Bobby Landerville (also a Muskie guide from Leech Lake) in December and he caught the biggest one I’ve ever seen by far! He brought some of his glider muskie baits on the trip and I kept telling him they were too big and heavy and they’re just gonna throw it as soon as they jump! Of course he proved me wrong and we measured one boat side at over 8 feet long and had a 51-52 inch girth! The formula puts it in the high 200’s, possibly 300 pounds!
That sounds like an amazing fish, do you primarily guide out of Marco Island? Marco Island and Everglades city is where I take off out of everyday. It’s an hour south from the Fort Myers airport.
What do you like about Florida the most? What’s not to like about Florida! Nothing like living in paradise where everybody comes to vacation. The summers do get a little hot but you acclimate just like you do up here in Minnesota.
So true! Getting back to Minnesota, what do you like the most? I love sweatshirt weather and fall Muskie fishing and I will for sure miss that!
Well, there’s another Mille Lacs and Florida connection, it seems to be a popular place among the people around Mille Lacs and Minnesotans in general. If you want to try your hand at tarpon fishing, give Jason a call at 612-209-0608, but don’t be surprised if it goes to voicemail, he’s probably out fishing.
