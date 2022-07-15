I’ve been spending every available minute in my backyard, watching the trees sway, chopping out dandelions from the lawn, and admiring the flowers in full bloom.
It’s that “Gasp! How perfect” time of year. Despite a few overly enthusiastic thunderstorms, the past two weeks have brought us stunningly wonderful summer days. Even the mosquitoes haven’t been too bad.
As I stare at the wonder around me, one of the things I do is ponder the petunia. When I sit at the patio table, I can look across to several pots full of petunias. The stunning red, white and blue contrasts beautifully with the green backdrop.
It’s hard to get more ideal than the petunia. It blooms non-stop from the day you plant it until well past the first frost, and its colorful trumpets greet the sun each day. In addition to being a feast for the eyes, the petunia is a feast for many backyard creatures. I see hummingbirds and bees and dragonflies in and out of the petunias all day long.
To be fair, the petunia is not the only beauty on stage. The geraniums are in full red and pink bloom, and the lilies have started to flower. My astilbe is that soft peach color. I’ve even got poinsettias growing in the flower bed.
I can also watch the sunsets and the approaching storms from my good view of the west. As I write this, I’m sitting amidst the warm green of the grass and the trees, with a very glorious sunset unfolding above me.
Strings of cotton puff clouds are streaming from the west, the sun is backlighting the trees and the clouds above me. I hear that storms are possible, but right now this is just a beautiful summer sky, nothing threatening in my view.
There’s so much to see during my evening visits to my back yard that I’ve been staying out way past bedtime. These are the days we dream about in January — we must take the time to enjoy and appreciate what we have.
Back to the petunia. I have been trying to come up with the ode to the petunia. However, so far, I am really struggling to find something that rhymes with petunia.
This is what I’ve got:
Oh the beauty of the petunia
It really tries to sock it to ya.
I’ve also been working on the ode to the geranium.
Oh the beauty of the geranium
It really makes me strain my cranium.
Ouch - really bad, I know.
I’m going to need to do a little more garden gazing and a little more pondering about those perfect flowers, seeking inspiration. The bountiful blooms say it all. My words fall very short.
— Peggy Bakken is a former executive editor and a columnist for APG-East Central Minnesota. Reactions welcome: peggy.bakken@apgecm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.