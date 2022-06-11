I would venture to guess that most people who choose to live in Minnesota, myself included, would rank summer near the top of their list of favorite times of the year. I have often thought about what it is about summer that leads us to love it so dearly, and what is it about winter that leads so many of us to hate it? With another summer upon us, I thought it might be worthwhile to offer some suggestions as to why Minnesotans feel the way we do.
Winter does not deserve hate, after all, it is just doing what it was designed to do. It is supposed to be cold and snowy. The snow will melt, eventually, to fill our lakes and water our fields. The cold will kill insects. Frozen lakes offer unique fishing opportunities and snowy hills allow for the joy filled experience of sledding. I do not hate winter, but sadly I will never love it either. For me, winter will always be in the “let’s just be friends category.” Sorry winter, but summer smells nicer, looks nicer, sounds nicer, and it is less demanding.
The smells of summer have inundated our olfactory organ since the first year of life. The smell of anything on a barbecue grill makes our mouth water. Flowers are in bloom during summer and offer their aroma to anybody willing to stop and smell. The unique smell of sweat, bug spray, and sunscreen that my children emit at the end of a summer day of play will be with me until my death. Camping by a lake offers a multitude of distinct scents. Sorry winter, but you do not offer much for my nose once Christmas has passed.
The sights of summer are endless. From trees to flowers to butterflies, nature offers a rainbow of colors all summer long. Humans have added garden décor, swim suits, picnic blankets, and more to this amazing kaleidoscope. Beyond the colors, there are baseball games, parades, and anything around a lake. Sorry winter, but white becomes boring after a while.
The sounds of summer are intensely amazing. The fury of a thunderstorm that is as scary as it is fascinating. The sound of children playing, or in the case of my house fighting, echoes around neighborhoods. There are muscle cars and motorcycles cruising down the roads. In July and August, the distinct sound of cicadas fills the air, and anybody who has spent an evening at the lake will never forget the tremolo of a loon. Sorry winter, but the sound of the latest blizzard just means more snow to clear.
Summer demands little and offers much. There are more than 15 hours of daylight in June, which means I do not have to rush to finish my tasks. If you are a student or were smart enough to get a job in a school, there are three months to finish your tasks, so you do not need to rush. There are glasses of lemonade and pitchers of mojitos to drink while watching the clouds float by. Sorry winter, but it is a lot of work to get dressed in order to spend time with you and shoveling snow just plain gets old after a while.
Now summer is far from perfect, but then who is? There are mosquitos, wood ticks, and sun burn. Severe weather and road construction can also put a damper on things. However, every year we seem to fall in love with summer again. Summer is fleeting, winter is long. As proof, I offer the fact that snow has been recorded in the state of Minnesota in every month except July. If summer were six months long, it would not be quite as exciting. As we begin this new summer, make sure your bug spray and sunscreen are fresh, be safe on the lake, and do not forget to relish in the smells, sights, sounds, and pace of summer.
Jared Barse is a social studies teacher in Onamia Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.