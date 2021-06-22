Anne and Arnold went home to be with the Lord 31 days apart in the fall of 2020. Their children, Linda (Greg) Benson, Rocky (Sue) Rocholl, and Patti Erickson, invite you to attend. Online obituaries can be found at williamsdingmann.com.
There will be a memorial service in honor of Arnold and Anne Rocholl of Long Prairie at the First Baptist Church, 401 Fourth Street South, Long Prairie, Minn. 56347 on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. The family will be present for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed at fbclongprairie.org and archived on the church website.
To plant a tree in memory of Long Arnold Rocholl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.