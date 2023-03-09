Recent legislation could finally freeze the twice-yearly tradition
It comes around twice a year – spring ahead, fall back. It happens like clockwork, and daylight savings is set to begin once again March 12, despite rising support to do away with the societal rite altogether.
A bill introduced last year in the U.S. Senate would keep daylight savings time (DST) permanent starting in November 2023, meaning we wouldn’t set our clocks back an hour. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) put forward what’s known as the Sunshine Protection Act, which passed unanimously in the Senate but stalled in the House of Representatives, and never reached President Joe Biden’s desk.
According to Reuters, the bill had support from sleep experts and those who say changing the clock leads to more heart-related medical issues and car crashes. Some sleep experts, though in favor of eschewing changing the clock twice a year, wonder if keeping daylight savings time permanent is preferable to establishing standard time year-round. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) released a statement in February stating that “seasonal time changes should be abolished in favor of permanent standard time.”
Rubio recently reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act during the 2023 session, which is supported by Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). The bill still favors keeping daylight savings as the permanent time, rather than reverting to standard time. It has been referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Common lore usually attributes the advent of daylight savings to Benjamin Franklin, or farmers get pegged for wanting to tack an extra hour to the end of the day. Truth is, neither of those tidbits is factual.
Turns out daylight savings was first introduced as a way to conserve electricity in 1918 during World War I. According to Modern Farmer, agriculturists actually lobbied hard to have it repealed in 1919, as they go by the sun and not the clock.
Other reports state that daylight savings was repealed and reinstated several times over the years, usually due to war-time efforts, and then in 1966, the Uniform Time Act was signed by President Lyndon Johnson.
If the Sunshine Protection Act moves forward, it wouldn’t be the first time Americans would spring forward and not fall back. In January 1974, Pres. Richard Nixon signed into law year-round daylight savings in an effort to “help mitigate an ongoing national gas crisis,” according to Smithsonian Magazine. The experiment quickly fizzled, and in October, President Gerald Ford reversed the legislation after Americans expressed concern over long winter nights and increased traffic crashes involving students going to school.
Regardless, don’t forget to turn your clock ahead in the wee hours of March 12.
AASM does have a few tips for the spring time change. They suggest getting at least seven hours of sleep each night before and after the time change. You may better adjust to the time change if you begin shifting your bed- and rise-time 15 to 20 minutes earlier a few nights before DST – additionally, adjust the timing of your daily routines, like meal times. Finally, they suggest heading outdoors March 12 and the week following for some early morning sunshine to help reset your internal clock.
