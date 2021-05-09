The Onamia Panthers baseball team has won three ball games this season so far, and two of those have come in the final at bat in the final inning: a walk-off against McGregor and the latest last week against Rush City.
With wins over Rush City and Hill City, the Panthers have now won three games in a row heading into May.
Rush City
The 1-5 Onamia Panthers hosted the 2-3 Rush City Tigers in a conference baseball game on April 27.
Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Onamia was able to plate two runs with timely hitting from Brendan Carlson and Noah Jacobson, setting up a dramatic, come-from-behind win in the final frame.
Down by two runs, Onamia’s lead-off batter struck out to start the bottom of the seventh and final inning. Eric Pederson drew a walk and Noah Rohloff followed with a double to put runners on second and third with one out. Cayden Eagle grounded to shortstop and the Rush City fielder threw Pederson out at home plate.
With Jake Wind at bat, and runners at first and third with two outs, Rohloff scored on a passed ball to tie the score, 3-3.
The next two batters walked to load the bases.
Eagle, who was on third base, confided with Onamia coach Jason Runyan and they decided they would try to sneak home because of the slow wind-up of the Tiger pitcher. Eagle torn for the plate and scored the winning run sliding into home ahead of the throw.
The two of the three wins of the season so far have been walk-offs.
Eric Pederson went the first 3.1 innings on the mound for Onamia, giving up just one run, one hit, struck out six and issued only two walks.
Cayden Eagle came on to pitch 3.2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walking seven and striking out two.
Brendan Carlson and Cayden Eagle accounted for four of Onamia’s five total hits.
Rush City 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 3
Onamia 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 4
Hill City/Northland
The Onamia Panthers baseball team won their third game in a row on April 30 with an 8-4 win over the Hill City/Northland Storm.
Onamia senior Noah Rohloff went five innings, giving up just two earned runs and striking out nine, with Thomas Schlies and Eric Pederson each throwing one inning of relief.
In all, Onamia pitching struck out 14 Hill City batters.
Onamia scored eight runs on eight hits, including two each by Rohloff and Corey Tihlarik.
Down 3-2 after four innings, the Panthers exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth behind key walks and hits from the top of the order and situational hitting from Jacob Wind, Tihlarik, Schlies and Eric Dickson.
Onamia 0 1 1 0 5 1 0 8
Hill City 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 4
