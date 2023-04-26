After weeks of discussion and letters of concern from neighbors, the county board of commissioners approved a conditional use permit for Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay Resort on the east side of Mille Lacs Lake. The final CUP was approved with a few conditions, including no parking on 452nd Street, nuisance-level noise must end by 11 p.m., and a drainage plan must be included before work on the lots begins.
Commissioners debated whether or not to include an “adequate screening” condition as well between lots, but ultimately decided to nix that condition.
The CUP amendment submitted by Appeldoorn’s seeks to add Lots 120 and 121 of Sunset Bays to the resort. According to documentation, the site plan included an addition of five park model RVs to the lots. In 2006, Appeldoorn’s was established by a CUP, which approved the establishment of an RV park with 49 RV sites. With the addition of the five RVs, there will be 20 of the 49 sites in use.
With the new RV sites, a septic system will be installed, which will not be reviewed until that permit is applied for now that the CUP is approved.
Zoning Administrator Keenan Hayes approached the board on March 21 with the initial CUP. At that time, the CUP was approved by the Planning Commission. Hayes noted that though there was time for public comment at the Planning Commission meeting, no one came for it, which members of that commission found peculiar. But the CUP was passed unanimously with no new conditions.
At the county board meeting, Hayes read letters from a couple of concerned neighbors, one which stated worries that the approved CUP “may negatively affect the neighborhood.” Another letter said that the letter from the county, which informed neighbors about the public comment period during the Planning Commission, did not arrive until March 10 – it was postmarked March 8, with the meeting scheduled for March 13. Hayes told the county commissioners that this timeframe is admissible by statute.
Other concerns highlighted in the letters included a history of animal control issues and concern over property values.
Sheriff Kyle Burton said the office gets occasional complaints, but “wouldn’t call it a hotspot,” when asked if the sheriff’s office has issues at the resort.
The item was tabled at the time, as Commissioner Dave Oslin wanted an opportunity to gather more information and had correspondence with constituents regarding the CUP.
On April 4, Hayes once more approached the board regarding the CUP and asked for specific direction for staff. He noted that there is no practice in place of reviewing CUPs; while a complaint may lead to investigation of a CUP violation, he was not aware of any enforcement actions that have been taken previously.
Hayes also made clear that conditions could not be added to the original CUP – any additional conditions would have to be related to the current amendment.
With that, commissioners zeroed in on conditions for staff to draft: First, that there would be no parking on 452nd Street, which is the road the lots are located on. Second, that any nuisance-level noise cease by 11 p.m. Third, a drainage plan must be in place before work on the lots begins. And fourth, that some kind of buffer or partial screening – such as a fence or hedge – be placed between lots 120 and 119. Lot 119 sits on the corner of Mille Lacs Parkway and 452nd Street.
By April 18, Hayes returned once more to seek approval of the CUP with the stated conditions. He raised a concern over the partial screening condition, which could block neighbors’ views of the lake. Hayes also pointed out that the complaints submitted by neighbors are from neighbors who do not directly abut the property. He added that the office is in the process of developing an inspection process of CUPs.
Hayes’ suggestion was to remove conditions three and four and to address those differently, then approve the CUP with the first two conditions. Chair Phil Peterson said he believes it should fall back on the township to fix any drainage issues, but Oslin said he’d still like to see a drainage plan.
Commissioners agreed to drop the fourth condition of adding partial screening, but maintained the first three. The CUP was approved unanimously.
