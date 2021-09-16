Grandparents and seniors can share wisdom and a lifetime of experience with the young people in their lives. Expressing gratitude for such lessons is a great way to show the seniors in your life how much they’re appreciated.
1. Become pen pals. Seniors may have limited mobility or opportunities to get out of the house. Receiving mail is one way to connect with the outside world. Regularly send letters to a grandparent or other senior.
2. Explore technology together. Younger generations can introduce seniors to available technology that can bring them closer.
3. Offer companionship. Spending time with younger generations can motivate seniors to stay active and engaged.
4. Shop and run errands. Help aging loved ones perform the tasks that they may not be able to tackle on their own.
5. Start a hobby together. Develop a hobby that seniors and young people can enjoy together. Watching classic movies, painting ceramics, going to sporting events, or gardening are just a few ideas.
There are many ways to bridge the generation gap and spend meaningful time with aging loved ones.
