The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners approved at their October 19 meeting the moving forward with a grant process that would help cover the costs for an ATV/snowmobile bridge over the Thains River just north of Isle. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) determined that an archaeological survey would need to be done before receiving a grant. The ATV bridge is proposed to be constructed on the west side in the right-of-way of Highway 47 over the Thains River.
Mille Lacs County Coordinator Dillon Hayes said that the County, who is in charge of the project, received a grant but will be required to complete an environmental and archaeological survey. He added that MnDOT would cover 80% of the cost. If archaeological artifacts are found on the site, the cost to the county would be $6,587.69 and approximately half that amount if none are found.
Hayes said, “The river bridge was initially proposed by the Mille Lacs Driftskippers to connect with Soo Line Trail. MnDOT didn’t want to extend their culvert and it’s not safe to run ATVs on the road.”
The Driftskippers have a grant to help cover the bridge construction cost as well.
County Commissioner Dave Oslin said, “This has been a long process; I don’t think we should wait on it anymore as it’s been three years already.” Commissioner Phil Peterson added that the project would help promote safety and tourism to the northern Mille Lacs area.
Hayes added that the money could likely be found already budgeted for in trails and that if any artifacts are found, MnDOT said they are able to preserve them off-site and construction wouldn’t be delayed. “The goal is to work with the Driftskippers on this and leverage the grant they have for the bridge construction,” noted Hayes.
Moving forward with the grant application and partial funding of the archaeological survey was approved by the board.
