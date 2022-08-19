I remember when I was a kid, I would hear many people say “follow your dreams.” And I still hear (and believe) that today. But it seemed when I was younger, it was easier to try to do that. When I was a boy, I was obsessed with boats and water. I would spend hours in my grandpa’s workshop building and carving model boats to try out on the lake while swimming. When people asked me what I wanted to be “when I grew up” I would say “a boat builder.”
As I got older, and the opportunity to actually work for a boat company seemed slim, I guess I thought that it was “just a dream.” Although I ultimately did go into Drafting and Design at Dunwoody in Minneapolis, I ended up working in the material handling field, not the boat industry.
If someone asked me what the biggest regret in my life was when I was younger, I would probably say that I wished I would have pursued professional skiing. Specifically downhill slalom racing. I started skiing at a fairly young age – self taught on a hill on the church property across the street from where we lived.
I went on to be fairly successful on the high school ski team. If I would have tried harder to “follow my dreams,” maybe that would have been some sort of a reality. I did have a buddy who moved out west to the mountains after high school to be a “ski bum.” I was definitely jealous, but I didn’t have the guts to do the same – to be more courageous in my life choices.
After high school I ended up going to work in a union factory with the goal of earning enough money to buy a vehicle and go to Alaska with a buddy for the next summer. Well, the winter went by and we downgraded our plan to British Columbia, Canada. But as summer approached, and reality sunk in, we realized that wasn’t going to happen, and we ended up camping and fishing in northern Minnesota for six weeks instead. But hey, we did it – and I will never forget that adventure.
The fishing industry is another “dream” I considered many times throughout my life. I did some guiding when I owned a resort on Lake Bemidji 20-some odd years ago, but never loved it enough to try and pursue it as a full time gig.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a lifelong passion for fishing thanks to my father and his father. And to this day I still love watching other people enjoy catching fish – sometimes more than catching them myself. But I always thought being a fishing guide for a living would just be too much fishing, and dealing with all the different types of people – some good, some a pain in the rear, would suck the fun out of it. I guess maybe I just don’t love it that much.
Now my wife and I have kids of our own who are growing up way too fast, and we’re telling them (and their friends) to follow their dreams. But that is not an easy task – even if you have permission.
But in reality, to follow your dreams, first, you need to have one. Second, you need the guts – and a good plan – to try to pull it off. And third, you need a support system (your family and friends) to encourage you, to believe in you, and to spur you on, so you can scratch, cling and claw your way to accomplish your dream. But most importantly – you have to believe in yourself.
No successful person did it alone. But all of them were courageous and had the vision, drive and support to make it happen.
Now in the sixth decade of my life, I feel extremely blessed with the way it has turned out, and I wouldn’t change a single thing in the past (mistakes and all) because that would have probably thrown me off the path of getting to where I am today.
So be courageous in your daily life, impact others in a positive way – especially our young people, and do your best to follow your dreams – even if they change – because you never know where they will take you.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.