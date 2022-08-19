Erik Jacobson

I remember when I was a kid, I would hear many people say “follow your dreams.” And I still hear (and believe) that today. But it seemed when I was younger, it was easier to try to do that. When I was a boy, I was obsessed with boats and water. I would spend hours in my grandpa’s workshop building and carving model boats to try out on the lake while swimming. When people asked me what I wanted to be “when I grew up” I would say “a boat builder.”

As I got older, and the opportunity to actually work for a boat company seemed slim, I guess I thought that it was “just a dream.” Although I ultimately did go into Drafting and Design at Dunwoody in Minneapolis, I ended up working in the material handling field, not the boat industry.

