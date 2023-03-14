Fiber is an important nutrient for good health. Our bodies can’t use it for energy, but it has many benefits.

Fiber helps keep everything in the digestive system flowing, which helps avoid constipation and anything associated with it like hemorrhoids and diverticulitis. A healthy digestive system also ensures the body is properly absorbing vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. Eating enough fiber may even lower your risk of certain types of cancer, such as colon cancer.

