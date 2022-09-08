East Central Crisis Services (ECCS) provides 24/7 assistance to Mille Lacs County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis.  Mental health crises and emergencies can be behavioral, emotional, relational, or psychiatric situations needing a timely intervention to reduce the possibility of harm to self, others, or property.  ECCS serves both children and adults.

When a person calls the East Central Crisis Services line, 1-800-523-3333, they may receive crisis counseling, information or referrals, or a direct link to a mobile provider who will come to where the caller is and provide a crisis assessment. These services are offered to the caller in their home or in the community at any time of the day, night, on weekends and on holidays. Meeting with a crisis provider offers an opportunity to discuss the crisis, learn coping skills and create a safety plan. These services help a person in crisis to know their resources and supports while also receiving the help they need to reduce the impact of their crisis situation.   

