East Central Crisis Services (ECCS) provides 24/7 assistance to Mille Lacs County residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental health crises and emergencies can be behavioral, emotional, relational, or psychiatric situations needing a timely intervention to reduce the possibility of harm to self, others, or property. ECCS serves both children and adults.
When a person calls the East Central Crisis Services line, 1-800-523-3333, they may receive crisis counseling, information or referrals, or a direct link to a mobile provider who will come to where the caller is and provide a crisis assessment. These services are offered to the caller in their home or in the community at any time of the day, night, on weekends and on holidays. Meeting with a crisis provider offers an opportunity to discuss the crisis, learn coping skills and create a safety plan. These services help a person in crisis to know their resources and supports while also receiving the help they need to reduce the impact of their crisis situation.
East Central Crisis Services is a service funded by the Region 7E Adult Mental Health Initiative (AMHI) and provided in collaboration with Canvas Health, First Call for Help, Therapeutic Services Agency and Lighthouse Child & Family Services..
To contact ECCS, call 1-800-523-3333.
The impact of suicide:
• 79 percent of all people who die by suicide are male.
• Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10–14 and the third leading cause of death among people aged 15-24 in the U.S.
• 46 percent of people who die by suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition – but research shows that 90% may have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
• The highest rates of suicide in the U.S. are among American Indian/Alaska Natives followed by non-Hispanic whites.
• Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are nearly 4x more likely to attempt suicide than straight youth.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
