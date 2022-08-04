Hillman Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve up a corn boil with quarter pound hamburgers and all of the fixings, Friday, Aug. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. Pie and other desserts and beverages will also be on the menu. Tickets sold at the door. The church ia located at the junction of Hwy. 27 and County Rd. 47.
This Saturday night, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert Gary and Dawn Timbs, from Staples, Minnesota. Southern-born piano man Gary Timbs has performed and recorded as a solo artist; and with various country and gospel groups, including the legendary Statesmen Quartet and Country Music Hall of Fame’s Sonny James. A songwriter as well, Timbs has had songs recorded by various Southern gospel groups, and has been nominated for a Dove award in the past. Dawn has sung for years throughout the Midwest with her family, the Schimpps, offering a unique blend of gospel and country music. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors. In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful gospel music. See you there!
The RURAL Music Fest will run Aug. 25-28 at Redemption Hill, 43694 Highway 47 in Isle, near Lake Mille Lacs. This is a free outdoor, four-day event. All seats are general admission. A small section in front of the stage will be standing only and open to everyone. Bring chairs or blankets. Umbrellas or shade tents are welcome as well, there will be a marked section in the back for those to be set up. The music festival is an alcohol-free event – alcoholic beverages may not be brought onto the grounds. Smoking will be allowed in the parking area. No outside food and beverages are allowed with the exception of water and light snacks for young children. Doors will open one hour before the first artist takes the stage each day. Go to ruralmusic.org for concert times and info.
The Onamia Methodist Church Little Pantry is there to serve everyone. The church is located at 209 Pine St. N., Onamia.
Onamia Alliance Church Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle, Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.
Onamia United Methodist Church - Sundays - Coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 36055 213th St., Hillman. Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 220 East Lake Street, Isle, offers Sunday Worship Services at 9:30 a.m., followed by coffee fellowship and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Faith in Action Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Confirmation at 6 p.m., both with light supper.
Family Fun Nights: At Shepherd of the Lake, Garrison every Wed. 7-8 p.m.. Activities will include ping pong, pickle ball, and basketball. All ages welcome.
