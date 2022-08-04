Hillman Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve up a corn boil with quarter pound hamburgers and all of the fixings, Friday, Aug. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. Pie and other desserts and beverages will also be on the menu. Tickets sold at the door. The church ia located at the junction of Hwy. 27 and County Rd. 47.

This Saturday night, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert Gary and Dawn Timbs, from Staples, Minnesota. Southern-born piano man Gary Timbs has performed and recorded as a solo artist; and with various country and gospel groups, including the legendary Statesmen Quartet and Country Music Hall of Fame’s Sonny James. A songwriter as well, Timbs has had songs recorded by various Southern gospel groups, and has been nominated for a Dove award in the past. Dawn has sung for years throughout the Midwest with her family, the Schimpps, offering a unique blend of gospel and country music. Come as you are and bring a lawn chair to enjoy Malmo Church’s 27th year of great music in the outdoors.  In case of rain, the concert will be inside the air-conditioned church. Malmo church is located near the junction of Highways 47 and 18 on highway 18 near the north east corner of Lake Mille Lacs. These concerts are every Saturday evening so plan on a summer filled with wonderful gospel music. See you there!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.