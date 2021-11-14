Several clergy attended Trinity Lutheran Church’s recent 100th anniversary celebration (1920-2020), held a year late because of the pandemic. Above from left, Reverend Donald Fondow, President, Minnesota North District, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Trinity Pastor Mark Maunula; Pastor Richard Langhorst, Immanuel Lutheran Church - Giese and Trinity Lutheran Church - Sandstone; Pastor Joel Krueger, Faith Lutheran Church, Branson, Missouri; Pastor Nabil Nour, guest celebrant and 4th Vice President, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartford, South Dakota; Pastor Jason Mandley, Saint John’s Lutheran Church, Hillman, Michigan; Pastor Arlan Thompson, Retired, Iowa City, Iowa. Pastors Thompson, Langhorst, Krueger and Mandley served Trinity previously. Pastor Nour’s celebration sermon was based on the Bible verse 1 Samuel:12 - “Till now the Lord has helped us.” The Divine Service was followed by a meal and program at Izatys Resort, attended by 133 congregation members and their families.
