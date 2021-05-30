No less than eight years ago the Mille Lacs Raiders boys golf team, a paired program of Onamia and Isle athletes, won the Class A state championship. That team had six solid starters with a mix of guys from both schools at several grade levels.
At that same time, the Raiders’ girls team also qualified for the state tournament with a full, six-person team.
Even before the pairing, Onamia High boys golf teams had won over 20 conference championships from 1974 through the late-90s.
The Isle Indians back then, also had a number of good players, and always had enough men to field a complete team.
The success of the local paired and non-paired golf programs throughout the past five decades had little to do with coaching and much to do with the fact that athletes from around Mille Lacs played lots of golf during the summer months and there were enough good players who showed up during the spring, ready and experienced enough to man quality teams.
That was then, this is now.
Even though the schools have paired, the Raiders have for the past three seasons not been able to field even a minimum, four-person team of both genders, including this spring of 2021.
In fact, there are only two boys who one could consider varsity level out for golf this season. And there were just two girls who went out for the sport, but their skills were not good enough to compete at a varsity level.
With that reality, the Raiders were not scheduled to compete as a team in any varsity meets this season.
How do those low numbers stack up in the Great River Conference? There are eight schools in the GRC. Six of those schools have complete boys teams and three field complete girls golf programs.
So, Mille Lacs is not alone in being unable to produce a complete squad, but it is a sad commentary on the health of this sport in the lakes area.
Mille Lacs golf coach Travis Turgeon said that as of April 20, the only person playing varsity golf for the Raiders was Isle senior, Teagen Haggberg.
As the season moved into May, Isle sophomore Tyler Bottema had worked his way onto the Mille Lacs varsity squad. “We have a few more kids in the wings hoping to play well enough to make our varsity boys and girls teams in the future, but as of now it is just Teagen and Tyler,” Turgeon said as of mid-May.
And how has Haggberg faired so far this spring? With rounds of 86, 82, 83, 86, 87 and 83 in Great River Conference meets, he earned himself conference MVP by placing first in four of the six GRC meets and averaging 84 for his six rounds.
So, the Isle senior had as his first goal, winning the prestigious Medalist of the Year (MVP) in the GRC, but he also has his sights set on qualifying as an individual for the state tournament in post-season play.
He qualified for state as a freshman and a sophomore by placing well at the Section 7A tourneys.
Last season, because of the pandemic, the sport of golf was aborted throughout the state, which robbed Haggberg of a chance to again compete in the state tournament. This year, he says he is excited about having a chance to once again earn a ticket to the big dance.
“That would be the best way I could think of to finish my high school sports career,” Haggberg said.
And having someone qualify for the state tournament would be the best Mille Lacs could produce with the limited number of golfers competing this season.
